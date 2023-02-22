Final Android 13 QPR2 beta arrives for Pixel phones with display fixes

What you need to know

Google has released the QPR2 Beta 3.2 update for eligible Pixel smartphones.

The update includes a display fix and support for a new 5G network.

This is the last QPR2 beta before Google releases the stable March feature drop.

We're likely only a few weeks away from the next major Pixel feature update, but before that, Google is pushing out yet another small update for the Android 13 beta. QPR2 Beta 3.2 is now rolling out to eligible Pixel smartphones with only one notable fix and added network support.

According to the release notes, the update fixes display problems users face on their devices that would show green flashes or other display glitches.

While that appears to be the only notable fix, the update also adds support for Jio 5G on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series. Reliance Jio now covers 277 cities across India using its standalone (SA) 5G network, and Google's latest flagships will now be able to tap into it.

Here is the full changelog for Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.2 included in the release:

Fixed issues that sometimes caused the screen on some devices to flash green or display other visual artifacts. (Issue #260941279, Issue #256052135)

Jio 5G network is now enabled for Pixel 6 and 7 series devices.

It's a fairly minor update, which is expected, given how close we are to the stable quarterly platform release landing on Pixel phones. Google points out on its official Reddit account for the Android beta that this is the "final QPR2 Beta build before the official March public release in a few weeks." It also notes that once the public release is out, users will be able to exit the Android 13 beta program without needing to wipe their phones.

Eligible Pixel phones from the Pixel 4a to the standard Pixel 7 will receive build number T2B3.230109.009, while the Pixel 7 Pro will receive build T2B3.230109.006.A1. You can check for the OTA update by navigating to Settings > System > System updates.

