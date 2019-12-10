Superliminal hallwaySource: Pillow Castle

What you need to know

  • Superliminal is a surrealist puzzle game that focuses on forced perspectives and optical illusions.
  • It is coming to PlayStation 4 in April 2020.

If you like a good puzzle game, you'll want to keep your eye on Superliminal. During the last State of Play that Sony held for the year, Superliminal was announced for PlayStation 4. You'll need to keep your mind sharp to solve this one, because it's all about forced perspectives and optical illusions.

Buy one Galaxy S10 or Note 10 and get one free at Verizon

As you fall asleep with the TV on at 3AM, you remember catching a glimpse of the commercial from Dr.Pierce's Somnasculpt dream therapy program. By the time you open your eyes, you're already dreaming - beginning the first stages of this experimental program. Welcome to Superliminal.

Superliminal is a first-person puzzle game based on forced perspective and optical illusions. Puzzles in this game give you a sense of the unexpected. Players need to change their perspective and think outside the box to wake up from the dream.

You can get your hands on Superliminal for PlayStation 4 in April 2020. It's even available for pre-order on the PlayStation 4 yet, but it costs $20 on the Epic Games Store.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.