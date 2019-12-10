What you need to know
- Superliminal is a surrealist puzzle game that focuses on forced perspectives and optical illusions.
- It is coming to PlayStation 4 in April 2020.
If you like a good puzzle game, you'll want to keep your eye on Superliminal. During the last State of Play that Sony held for the year, Superliminal was announced for PlayStation 4. You'll need to keep your mind sharp to solve this one, because it's all about forced perspectives and optical illusions.
As you fall asleep with the TV on at 3AM, you remember catching a glimpse of the commercial from Dr.Pierce's Somnasculpt dream therapy program. By the time you open your eyes, you're already dreaming - beginning the first stages of this experimental program. Welcome to Superliminal.
Superliminal is a first-person puzzle game based on forced perspective and optical illusions. Puzzles in this game give you a sense of the unexpected. Players need to change their perspective and think outside the box to wake up from the dream.
You can get your hands on Superliminal for PlayStation 4 in April 2020. It's even available for pre-order on the PlayStation 4 yet, but it costs $20 on the Epic Games Store.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Are you going to get the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition?
The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition is now available for purchase at T-Mobile in the U.S. It's one of the few 5G phones available in the country, and looking through the AC forums, a lot of folks are pretty stoked for it.
Google’s Pixel 4 and 4 XL start receiving the December security update
A week after releasing it for older Pixel phones, Google is finally rolling out the December security update for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.
Ring found hiding coordinates in Neighbors posts that pinpoint its cameras
Gizmodo has uncovered GPS coordinate data in the posts from Ring camera users to the Neighbors network. These allowed investigators to map thousands of cameras accurately and realize the scope of Ring's potential surveillance.
PlayStation 4 games you have to play right now
If you're looking for some great games to play on your PlayStation 4 then look no further. We've rounded up the best titles you can buy!