What you need to know
- Nioh 2 is an upcoming third-person action game developed by Team Ninja and published by Koei Tecmo.
- Nioh 2 is getting an open beta that is set to begin on November 1 and will run through November 10.
- The game is currently set to release sometime in early 2020 and will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4.
Nioh 2 is well in development right now however, fans of the first game will soon be able to try it out. The Nioh 2 open beta is being held on November 1 and will run through November 10 on PlayStation 4. Unlike the closed alpha test earlier this year, there's no invite needed, it'll be open to everyone. You'll just need to download it from the PlayStation Store.
Yokai hunters, ready to face the Dark Realm? Play the Nioh 2 Open Beta starting November 1 to 10, available at PS Store pic.twitter.com/EPPoqWBsiZ— PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 15, 2019
We'll share more details on the beta as more information is released. In the meantime, if you'd like to learn more about the game, we recently got a new trailer for Nioh 2, showing off some of the nightmarish bosses players will have to face and new locations that will be visited. In Nioh 2, the protagonist is not entirely human but is instead half-Yokai, allowing them to use monstrous powers and transform in the heat of battle. Nioh 2 is set to be available at some point in early 2020.
The Yokai await
Nioh
Welcome to Japan
Nioh is a fast-paced, unrelenting action game from Team Ninja. You'll have to fight your way through monstrous foes set in 16th century Japan, a land torn by war.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.