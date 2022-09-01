Best Labor Day sales 2022: LIVE updates and tech deals

Refresh

(Image credit: Sony) Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S Series Android Smart TV: $1,099.99 $799.99 at Best Buy Labor Day weekend is fast approaching, and Best Buy is now slashing prices on a ton of their smart TVs. You can currently snag this 48-inch Sony Android Smart TV for just $799.99, a considerable drop from its usual $1,099.99 price tag. For just 800 bucks, you're getting a large smart TV with stunning OLED 4K picture quality and Acoustic Surface Audio technology that projects sound from the screen itself.

(Image credit: Lenovo) IdeaPad Flex 5i: $749.99 $534.99 at Lenovo Lenovo's Labor Day sale is still going strong with a lineup of great deals on Chromebooks and tech accessories. Use the code IDEAOFFERS and you'll instantly save $215 on the IdeaPad Flex 5i, a versatile laptop-tablet hybrid that comes complete with a 14" touchscreen display, 8GB of memory, and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon There have been a ton of great Samsung deals swirling around this Labor Day, but don't think that we forgot about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. The 128GB version of this expertly balanced smartphone is currently seeing a solid 20% discount at Amazon, a price slash that translates to $200 off. It may not get as much attention as the standard S22 or the souped-up Ultra, but the Plus is nevertheless an excellent choice if you want the best of both worlds.

(Image credit: Amazon) Echo Buds wireless earbuds: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon Amazon is also slashing a generous 33% off their Echo Buds (2nd gen) wireless earbuds, a Labor Day deal that drops the price down to a mere $79.99. For less than $80, you're getting a quality pair of earbuds with dynamic audio, active noise cancellation, and up to 15 hours of battery life with the charging case.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch: $295 $199 at Amazon The deals are really ramping up as we approach the holiday weekend, with retailers like Amazon discounting their tech left and right. For example, you can currently pick up a Skagen Gen 6 smartwatch for the exceptionally low price of $199. That's $96 off the standard retail price, and the cheapest that the smartwatch has ever been. The Skagen Gen 6 features a stylish, modern design with a lightning-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, solid activity tracking features, and 8GB of storage.

(Image credit: Insignia) Insignia 50-inch Class F50 Series 4K Fire TV: $429.99 $279.99 at Amazon Just in time for Labor Day, Amazon is currently selling a wide variety of their Fire TVs for cheap, including this 50" Insignia Class F50 Series model. This smart TV provides instant access to millions of TV shows and movies through your favorite streaming services, plus QLED 4K picture quality and a sleek design with near-invisible bezels. Pick up one of these smart TVs now and you'll save 35%.

(Image credit: Ara Wagoner / Android Central) HP Chromebook X2 11: $679.99 $439.99 at HP HP's Labor Day sale just went live with a bounty of great tech deals, such as this offer that slashes $240 off the price of the HP X2 11, a premium Chromebook that boasts a detachable keyboard, Qualcomm Snapdragon performance, and up to 11 hours of battery life.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799.99 $1,379.97 at Amazon Sure, everyone is on the hunt for new Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals, but that phone's predecessor is still an excellent choice if you want the premium foldable experience for a less intimidating price. Right now, Amazon is slashing $420 off the Z Fold 3, bringing the price down to around $1,379. The Z Fold 3 is an excellent smartphone and a tablet rolled into one, complete with a 120Hz AMOLED screen, 4,400mAh battery, and incredible performance thanks to its Snapdragon 888 chipset.

(Image credit: Beats by Dre) Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones (Shadow Gray): $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy Although Best Buy is really pushing appliances during their Labor Day sale, there are also tons of great tech deals that shouldn't be overlooked. Grab the stylish Shadow Gray variant of Beats Studio 3 headphones from Beats by Dre and you'll instantly save $100. Not only do the wireless headphones boast an opulent gold-and-black design, but Beats Studio 3 headphones also feature active noise cancellation, real-time audio calibration, and up to 22 hours of battery life. Best Buy will even throw in six free months of Apple Music with your purchase.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung HW-Q600B Soundbar: $599.99 $399.99 at Samsung Another Labor Day offering from Samsung, this deal slashes $200 off the price of the Q600B Soundbar, an advanced Bluetooth-powered audio system that delivers immersive 3D audio using Dolby Atmos, DTS:X tech, and two up-firing channels. This is a straight 33% discount that you'll receive upon checkout, no strings attached.

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central) Fossil Gen 6 44mm Smartwatch: $319 $229 at Amazon If you're looking for a new smartwatch, why not give the Fossil Gen 6 a try? This wearable delivers excellent performance thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, while the durable metal casing gives the watch a classic look. Right now, you can snag one of these stylish smartwatches for $229, a significant 28% drop from its standard retail price.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Neo QLED 65" 8K Smart TV: $4,999.99 $4,299.99 at Samsung Samsung's Labor Day sale just went live with tons of discounts and special offers on smartphones, watches, and more. Included in the lineup is this deal that instantly slashes $700 off the price of the Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV when you add it to your cart. That's a 20% discount on a cutting-edge TV that delivers unrivalled picture quality thanks to its intelligent 8K processor and Quantum Mini LED technology. The smart TV is also noteworthy for its near-invisible bezels and infinity screen design.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,199.99 $929.99 at Amazon Amazon's first-ever Android Days sale is live right now with a ton of record low prices on smartphones, including the superb Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Right now, you can get this premium flagship device for $929.99, which is the cheapest that the Ultra has ever been. For that price, you're getting a powerful smartphone with a generous 6.8-inch AMOLED display, integrated S Pen stylus, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for exceptional performance. That being said, this epic S22 Ultra deal is only available until midnight (PT) tonight, so act fast.

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Chromebook 315: $249.99 $179 at Walmart Joining the ranks of great Labor Day tech deals is this Acer Chromebook that's currently seeing a $71 price cut at Walmart. For just $179, you're getting a solid laptop that boasts up to 12.5 hours of battery life, a generous 15.6" display, and a 64GB eMMC hard drive. Walmart will even throw in a free protective sleeve.

(Image credit: HP) HP 11" Tablet: $499.99 $249.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has just dropped a bounty of Labor Day deals that shouldn't be missed this week, including a hefty discount on this 11-inch tablet from HP that features a high-performance Intel Pentium processor and ultra durable Gorilla Glass display. Right now, you can grab one of these versatile HP tablets for just $249.99 at Best Buy, a whopping 50% price drop.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Motorola Edge+: $999.99 $639.99 at Amazon Amazon's Android Days sale, which just so happens to land right before Labor Day, is offering loads of great deals on some industry-leading smartphones, including the Motorola Edge+. The powerful device is currently selling for just $640, which is the cheapest that the phone has ever been (by far). With the Edge+, you're getting a premium smartphone with a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display, 60MP camera, and powerful Snapdragon 8 processor.

(Image credit: Google) Google Pixel 6a: $449 $369.99 at Amazon Labor Day is officially a week away, which means the late-summer deals are really about to heat up. For example, head to Amazon today and you can pick up the Google Pixel 6a for just $370, a record low price for a smartphone that's only been on store shelves for about a month. The latest in Google's affordable A-series, the Pixel 6a comes complete with super-fast charging, impressive camera software, and lightning-fast performance thanks to Google's in-house Tensor processor.

(Image credit: Amazon) Amazon Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $69.99 at Amazon If you're on the hunt for a new streaming device, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is a solid choice. The Cube delivers seamless 4K picture quality with Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ support, alongside Alexa compatibility and instant access to thousands of TV shows and films through your favorite streaming services. Right now, Amazon is slashing $50 off the price of the Fire TV Cube, an impressive discount of over 40%.

(Image credit: Keegan Prosser / Android Central) HBO Max: Save 40% on yearly streaming plans Sure, this isn't strictly a Labor Day deal, but the timing of the offer is too good not to mention. Prepay for a year of HBO Max streaming before October 30th and you'll instantly save over 40%. Dollar-wise, that's like $8.75/month if you sign up for the ad-free plan, or about five months of access to the HBO Max streaming library for free. The only catch is that the deal is only available to new or lapsed customers, but if you've been waiting for a good opportunity to sign up, now's your chance. HBO Max is home to loads of classic and original content, such as Westworld, The Sopranos, and the new Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon.

(Image credit: LG) LG 65" Class 80 QNED Smart TV: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy If you're on the hunt for a new smart TV, Best Buy has you covered. The retailer is currently slashing $300 off the price of this 65-inch smart TV from LG, bringing it down to just below the $1,000 mark. The Class 80 Series TV delivers vivid and lifelike images thanks to its Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and intelligent a7 Gen5 processors that adjust the picture and audio in real time. Best Buy will also throw in a three-month subscription to the Apple TV+ streaming service, just for kicks.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $999.99 FREE with trade-in or BOGO at Verizon The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 technically doesn't come out until tomorrow (August 26th), but the battle of the Flip 4 preorder deals is still going strong. Verizon might even give you the upcoming smartphone for FREE if you send them an old device or buy a second phone. That's in addition to a free memory upgrade in the form of $60 credit that gets applied at checkout. Not too shabby for a cutting-edge foldable phone that hasn't even officially hit store shelves yet.

(Image credit: HP) HP 11.6" Chromebook: $199 $98 at Walmart Looking for a last-minute back to school bargain? This HP Chromebook is currently just $98 at Walmart, which is a considerable drop from its usual $199 price tag. For less than a Benjamin, you're getting a reliable laptop with 4GB of RAM, a classroom-ready AMD processor, and an impressive 10 hours of battery life, not to mention metal-reinforced corners that can handle the occasional drop. The retailer will even throw in free shipping just for kicks.

(Image credit: Jabra) Jabra Elite 4 Active Earbuds: $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon We love a quality pair of wireless earbuds, especially when they're 25% off, just in time for the pre-Labor Day festivities. Jabra may not get as much hype as other headphone manufacturers such as Sony or Beats by Dre, but they nevertheless produce some tried-and-true devices that often earn spots on our coveted "best overall" lists. The Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are no exception, with up to 28 hours of battery life, active noise cancellation, and four built-in microphones for hands-free calling.

(Image credit: Android Central) Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon We called it the "best tablet under $200" in our official Amazon Fire HD 10 review, and now you can get your own for just $99.99 if you shop at Amazon today! The Fire HD 10 may lack the bells and whistles of some of its competitors, but the improved performance, vibrant HD screen, and wireless charging capabilities make it an excellent choice for anyone on the hunt for a new mid-range tablet.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Screen: $200 instant Samsung credit when you preorder Boasting a stunning Quantum mini-LED display and a rotating screen that delivers a truly one-of-a-kind gaming experience, the Odyssey Ark is redefining the gaming world one pixel at a time. The only problem is that, with its $3,499.99 price tag, the gaming monitor is far from cheap. Luckily, shoppers who preorder the Ark today are eligible to receive $200 of instant credit that they can spend on accessories and other products in the Samsung store.

(Image credit: Best Buy) Hisense Class R6G Series 65" Roku TV: $799.99 $399.99 at Best Buy Best Buy is also joining in on the early Labor Day action by slashing prices on a ton of their laptops, TVs, and other tech. One such deal drops a whopping $400 off the price of this R6 Series Roku TV from Hisense. That's a pretty incredible deal when you look at the specs: a 65-inch 4K UHD display, instant access to thousands of free and paid shows and movies, and an intelligent low latency Game Mode setting, all for under 500 bucks.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $200 instant credit, plus up to $1000 off when you trade in at Samsung After a long, long wait, we finally got our hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 following this month's Galaxy Unpacked event. Although the foldable phone technically doesn't hit store shelves until August 26th, you can save big by preordering the Fold 4 through Samsung. Up to $1,000 of trade-in credit is up for grabs, plus a free memory upgrade, protective case, and $200 of Samsung credit if you use the exclusive link above.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo Yoga 6: $939.99 $609.99 at Lenovo Lenovo is one of the few retailers that's out here with an official early Labor Day sale. While we wait for other stores to follow suit, you can use the code YOGADEAL to save $330 on the Yoga 6, an impressive convertible laptop that comes complete with a lightning-fast AMD Ryzen processor, a 13.3" FHD WUXGA display, and an all-day battery.