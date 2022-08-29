Android Days is LIVE: Here are the best Amazon deals from the 48-hour sale

Whether you want to call it a Labor Day sale or a last-minute back-to-school promotion, Amazon's first-ever Android Days sale event is live right now with tons of great smartphone deals in tow.

I'm talking about historic price cuts on brand new devices like the Google Pixel 6a, Motorola Edge+, and even the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. You can find a selection of our favorite products included in the sale below, but keep in mind that Android Days is only live until August 30th at 11:59pm PT, so don't wait too long to make your move. Not interested in picking up a new smartphone just yet? You can also find cheap headphones and Chromebook deals among the other discounted items.

If you miss the two-day sale event, don't worry. Labor Day is just a week away, and we expect the upcoming holiday weekend to arrive with some of the best tech deals that you're likely to see until Black Friday hits. Take a look at our Labor Day live blog to see what I mean, or keep reading for a selection of our favorite offers from Amazon's epic Android Days sale.

Android Days at Amazon — these phones are the cheapest they've EVER been

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,199.99 $929.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) We called it one of the best Android phones (opens in new tab) that money can buy, and now you can get the S22 Ultra for the record low price of $929.99 at Amazon. Tech lovers willing to take a chance on the Ultra will discover a premium device with an admittedly massive 6.8-inch AMOLED display, integrated S-Pen stylus, and lightning-fast performance.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $449 $369.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Google's newest budget smartphone hit the market just last month to glowing praise from publications and gadget lovers all over. The phone is currently seeing a serious $79 price cut at Amazon, which means you're getting a 24-hour battery, 12MP cameras, and exceptional Google Tensor performance for less than 400 bucks.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro: $899 $615.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Pixel 6 Pro reached a record low price just two weeks ago, so we're pretty shocked to see the premium smartphone get even cheaper during Android Days. Currently over 30% off at Amazon, the Pixel 6 Pro boasts unrivalled camera technology, a fast-charging battery, and a stunning 6.7-inch LTPO QHD+ display with a butter-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 10 Pro: $869.99 $779.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Featuring a bold and original design, an AMOLED 120Hz display, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that makes multitasking a breeze, the OnePlus 10 Pro is worth checking out if you're on the hunt for a new smartphone. Amazon's price cut here may not be as dramatic as other devices on this list, but the fact that the OnePlus 10 Pro has never been this cheap before is just further proof that Android Days isn't messing around.

