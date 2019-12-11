What you need to know
- Hermen Hulst was previously the managing director of Guerrilla Games.
- Recently, Hulst was promoted to Head of Sony Worldwide Studios.
- In a recent interview, Hulst mentioned that PlayStation will continue to focus on "big, spectacular experiences."
A few weeks ago, a change-up at Sony saw Hermen Hulst, the managing director of Guerrilla Games, promoted to Head of Sony Worldwide Studios. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Hulst talked about the process of managing Guerrilla Games for the past several years, seeing the studio switch from Killzone to Horizon Zero Dawn, which has also seen Guerrilla grow to over 300 staff and preparing to move into a new studio.
During the interview, Hulst also talked about PlayStation's focus. Hulst stated that "We are very committed to the types of games we've been making at Worldwide Studios for the last decade: big, spectacular experiences with story and characters at the core. We will keep making these games, because we love to make them. And as a brand we are eager to branch out and start including and curating a new generation of developers, that create new and different experiences for a new generation of gamers."
Over the past many years and particularly with the PlayStation 4, the PlayStation brand has focused on massive, big budget games and it sounds like that isn't changing anytime soon. Games like The Last of Us, Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War have helped to define the PlayStation 4, while upcoming titles The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima closing out the generation in 2020.
