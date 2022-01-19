Update, Jan 19 (3:56 a.m. ET): Google has fixed the issue with the Assistant's white noise sound.
What you need to know
- Google has changed the ambient white noise sound on Nest devices.
- However, the new sound has clearly irritated many Nest users due to its "quieter" or "muffled" sound.
- As a result, many customers have been unable to sleep.
Google Assistant is capable of a variety of tasks, including lulling you to sleep by playing white noise. However, a recent change to that feature is causing significant annoyance for many Google Nest device owners.
Several users expressed their displeasure with the company's decision to change the white noise sound on the Google Nest community forum page and Reddit (via 9to5Google). The change has made it difficult for many people to sleep, which defeats the purpose of the feature.
The general consensus among those who've complained is that the new white noise is "much quieter" and sounds "muffled." Another complaint is that it loops every 10 minutes, which is a remarkably shorter time compared to the original one-hour cycle. This change is especially aggravating because these white noise sounds can last up to 12 hours on Google's best smart displays and Nest speakers.
Fortunately, a Reddit user has uploaded the original white noise sound's one-hour and 12-hour versions. This Google Drive link will take you to a download page where you can get it. Alternatively, you can look into some of the best white noise machines that are already on the market.
Google was not immediately available when reached out by Android Central for comment.
However, given the growing number of complaints about the new white noise sound (there are currently over 170 on the Nest forum), it's possible that the company will reverse the change.
Update, Jan 19 (3:56 a.m. ET) ― Google has restored the previous white noise sound on Nest and Home devices
Google has finally addressed the most recent issue with its Assistant-powered smart speakers and displays.
A Googler responded to the original complaint on the Google Nest community forum by saying that "there was an issue impacting our white noise experience."
The issue has been fixed, the company representative added. This means the white noise sound on your Nest or Home device should now be working like it used to.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
YouTube Premium gets a nice discount with new annual subscription plan
For a limited time, you can sign up for a discounted rate on YouTube Premium's new annual subscription.
AT&T and Dish outspend T-Mobile in Andromeda auction for mid-band spectrum
Verizon and Dish Network are the big winners in the FCC's latest mid-band auction. Auction 110 had 100MHz of mid-band spectrum between 3.45 and 2.55GHz with bidders limited to just 40MHz each.
Google, Apple warn of 'harmful consequences' from proposed Senate bills
New legislation could change how Google and Apple run their app stores, but they argue that the bills could put consumers at risk.
Here are the best Nest cameras on the market right now
Just in time for the holidays, we've rounded up the best Google Nest cameras on the market right now. So whether you want to use the security camera indoors or outdoors, we've got you covered.