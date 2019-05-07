What has long been a service for Xbox One users will finally be available for those on PlayStation 4 this summer. Electronic Arts has revealed that its game subscription service EA Access will hit Sony's console in July for $4.99/month or $29.99/year, the same as it's priced on Xbox One.

Xbox One users can already play over 50 games within the EA Access Vault, including titles like Star Wars Battlefront II, Unravel Two, Mass Effect: Andromeda, and much more. If it's a big EA title, you'll likely find it within the Vault. Unfortunately the company did not provide a list of titles that will be available for PS4 users in the program come July. As Polygon notes, this list will likely be smaller seeing as PS3 titles are not backward compatible.

Subscribers also get to participate in Play First Trials, which give them 10 hours of access in a new game without needing to purchase the game entirely. Think of it as an extended demo of sorts. And not only that, but EA Access members also get a 10% discount on digital EA games and add-ons.

This has been a long time coming for PlayStation 4, especially after Sony representatives previously stated that the program did not provide good value to its consumers, but it's certainly a welcome decision after all this time.

