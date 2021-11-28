All of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals will save you some money, but these three Black Friday smartwatch deals will get you a smartwatch for way less than you thought possible.

First up is the Amazfit Bip U Pro, a fitness-focused smartwatch with Alexa built-in. Amazfit has been making fitness trackers for years and its watches work on both Android and iOS, so you don't have to worry about incompatibilities for notifications.

The Bip U Pro will let you know when an incoming call or text message comes in, and even has apps, a built-in calendar, alarm clock, can give you the weather forecast, and also has smartphone music and camera control.

The Bip U Pro sports 9-day battery life yet only weighs 31 grams, meaning you'll barely feel it on your wrist throughout the day. Even still, the optical sensor on the underside can measure heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress levels, breathing, quality of sleep, and sleeping patterns.

Amazfit Bip U Pro | 21% off The Bip U Pro has an easy-to-see 1.43-inch touchscreen so you can better track your health stats, exercises, and notifications from your phone. Having Alexa built-in means you can do more things hands-free, too. $55 at Amazon

Fitbit's superb software is often what nets the company so many "best fitness tracker" awards, and the Versa 2 is one of the company's very best smartwatches.

Fitbit built Alexa right into the watch so you can do more without having to touch the screen, keeping your hands free to do whatever actually needs to be done. You can even pay with your watch instead of having to pull out your wallet thanks to Fitbit Pay, so you can safely pack away your ID while you're out and about.

Heart rate monitoring and other impressive health-tracking features can be done 24 hours a day without affecting the 6-day battery life, meaning you'll only need to charge your Versa 2 on the weekends.

The Versa 2 syncs with the Fitbit app on your phone and enables music control and even hands-free message replies, so you won't need to tap a tiny keyboard just to hash out a reply. The built-in storage also means you can download up to 300 songs right onto the watch for local music playback, so you don't have to worry about needing an active data connection just to jam out.

Fitbit Versa 2 | $80 off For all that the Fitbit Versa 2 has to offer, this is a pretty sweet deal that's worth taking advantage of. It has an impressive health and fitness tracking suite as well as several smartwatch features. Whether you're using your watch to make a contactless payment or record a workout, you can do it all with the Versa 2. $119 at Amazon

While we loved the TicWatch E3 when we reviewed it in the Spring, the price was a bit difficult to justify. Now, with this Black Friday deal, the TicWatch E3 is the perfect watch at the perfect price.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 and Wear OS 2, this capable smartwatch has all the latest apps, a gorgeous 1.3-inch round display, IP68 water and dust resistance, and a promised Wear OS 3 update sometime in mid-2022.

The E3 might not have the secondary display that the more expensive TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra does — another watch on sale for $100 off for Black Friday — but it still sports the Essential Mode that will get you through 20 days of use before needing to top up. It does that all without sacrificing sleep tracking, heart rate tracking, or step counting and can still, of course, tell you the time and date.

Mobvoi has developed an incredible suite of fitness tracking tools and apps that make the TicWatch E3 one of the best fitness trackers around yet still gives the watch plenty of power to run full-scale Wear OS apps, as well.

TicWatch E3 | $60 off If you prefer a smaller watch, then the TicWatch E3 is a perfect choice. It is deceptively powerful and offers excellent health monitoring features. Plus, thanks to the Snapdragon 4100 processor, it will get updated to the enviable Wear OS 3. $140 at Amazon

No matter which of these brilliant smartwatches you consider this Black Friday, know that you'll be saving a ton of money over the regular price and still be getting one of the best smartwatches you can buy.

If for some reason, none of those options tickle your fancy and you also just so happen to be an iPhone user — or have iPhone users in your home — the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS is on sale for the best price ever at Walmart, knocking it down to nearly half-price. iPhone users simply cannot go wrong with this one.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS | Save $90 An Apple Watch for just over $100? Somehow, it finally happened and now you can grab the very best iOS-compatible smartwatch for a pittance. $110 at Walmart