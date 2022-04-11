Dell's Spring Sale Event 2022: Cheap laptops, monitors, and more

Spring is a time for new beginnings, April showers, and of course, epic deals on cheap laptops and monitors. Naturally, I'm referring to Dell's Spring Sale Event, during which the trusted brand offers huge savings across their entire site with a particular emphasis on Dell laptops and gaming monitors.

There are many offers big and small during the sale event, but it can be a lot of work digging through them all to locate the best ones. And with the sale wrapping up this Thursday, April 14th, you don't have a lot of time. Luckily, we're here to hook you up with some of the best deals available through the Dell store right now.

Read on to find our favorite Dell Spring Sale Event deals organized into some helpful sections. Keep an eye out for promotional codes that give you additional savings (we'll provide that info when applicable). Dell is also discounting a lot of their accessories, so take a look at those before checking out.

Not sure what you're looking for yet? We got you covered there too. Get some foundational knowledge with our roundup of the best cheap laptops or compare prices with this updated list of the best cheap Chromebooks.

Best Dell Laptop Deals

(opens in new tab) XPS 13 Touch Laptop: $1,819.99 $1,266.15 - Save $553.84 total with the code SAVE15 at checkout (opens in new tab) We chose the standard XPS 13 as one of the best laptops (opens in new tab) on the market today, so it's no surprise that we chose this as the best deal of the bunch. The compact XPS 13 Touch uses 11th generation Intel Core processors to deliver consistently great performance, and the 14-hour max battery life means that you can take the slim laptop anywhere you go. Dell has already taken $330.40 off the estimated retail price, but you can save an additional 15% if you use the code SAVE15 when checking out before Thursday, April 15th, a deal combo that brings the final price to $1,266.15.

(opens in new tab) Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $574.98 $399.99 - Save $174.99 (opens in new tab) If you want a laptop that's reliable and affordable, you can't do much better than the Inspiron 15 3000. Currently selling for less than $400, the laptop features a generous 15.6-inch display, fast-charging battery, and three USB ports for easy multitasking. Dell is currently dropping 30% off the list price, no promo code needed.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop: 1,349.99 $1,040.41 - save $372.50 total with the code SAVE15 at checkout (opens in new tab) Meticulously engineered with serious gaming in mind, the latest m15 laptop features a 360Hz optional display and NVIDIA's G-SYNC technology for incredibly smooth and fast graphics. Dell has already dropped $200 from the retail price, but if you apply the promo code SAVE15 when you're checking out, you'll save an additional 15%, ending up with a total saving of $372.50.

Best Dell Monitor deals

(opens in new tab) Dell 22 Monitor: $189.99 $109.99 - Save $80 (opens in new tab) This affordable Dell monitor just got even more affordable with a generous price cut of $80. Simple and reliable, the Dell 22 boasts a slim bezel which allows for a bigger screen and a small base to decrease the footprint on your desk surface.

(opens in new tab) Dell 27 Monitor: $369.99 $219.99 - Save $150 (opens in new tab) With its impressive 27-inch screen and vibrant QHD resolution, the Dell 27 checks all the boxes if you're looking for a mid-tier monitor that won't break the bank. Pick one up before Thursday and you'll instantly save a whopping $150.

If you missed Dell's Spring Sale event, that doesn't mean you have to spend a ton of cash to find a reliable laptop. There's also a modest lineup of affordable Dell Chromebooks that are worth checking out, particularly if you're a student or you just want something simple.