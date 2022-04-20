Dell Flash Sale: Cheap laptops, monitors, and more

Spring is a time for new beginnings, April showers, and of course, epic deals on cheap laptops and monitors. Naturally, I'm referring to Dell's Spring Sale Event, during which the trusted brand offers huge savings across their entire site with a particular emphasis on Dell laptops, desktops, and gaming monitors.

There are many offers big and small during the sale event, but it can be a lot of work digging through them all to locate the best ones. A lot of the sale wrapped up on April 14th, but you can still get deals until April 22nd. Luckily, we're here to hook you up with some of the best offers available through the Dell store right now.

Read on to find our favorite Dell Flash Sale deals organized into some helpful sections. Dell is also discounting a lot of their accessories, so take a look at those before checking out.

Not sure what you're looking for yet? We got you covered there too. Get some foundational knowledge with our roundup of the best cheap laptops or compare prices with this updated list of the best cheap Chromebooks.

Best Dell Laptop Deals

XPS 13 Touch Laptop: $1,819.99 $1,469.99 - Save $350 We chose the standard XPS 13 as one of the best laptops on the market today, so it's no surprise that we chose this as the best deal of the bunch. The compact XPS 13 Touch uses 11th generation Intel Core processors to deliver consistently great performance, and the 14-hour max battery life means that you can take the slim laptop anywhere you go.

Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $574.98 $399.99 - Save $174.99 If you want a laptop that's reliable and affordable, you can't do much better than the Inspiron 15 3000. Currently selling for less than $400, the laptop features a generous 15.6-inch display, fast-charging battery, and three USB ports for easy multitasking.

Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop: $2,749 $1,999.99 - Save $750 Alienware's thinnest gaming laptop offers incredible performance with a 15.6-inch display and quad fan technology to prevent overheating during the most rigorous gaming sessions. Dell has dropped a whopping $750 off the retail price, placing this top-of-the-line laptop just below the $2,000 mark.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop: 1,349.99 $999.99 - Save $350 Meticulously engineered with serious gaming in mind, this Alienware laptop features a 360Hz optional display and NVIDIA's G-SYNC technology for incredibly smooth and fast graphics.

Best Dell Desktop deals

Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One with Bipod Stand: $584.98 $449.99 - Save $134.99 Stable and reliable, the Inspiron 24 5000 boasts a stylish look, space-saving bipod stand, and a high-quality soundbar for pristine audio. That's not to mention the immersive FHD display. Dell is currently selling the desktop PC for just $449.99.

Dell Inspiron Desktop: $504.98 $399.99 - Save $104.99 This straightforward and compact desktop 10th Gen Intel Core processors for reliable performance plus a 1TB hard drive for all of your storage needs. Place your order before April 22nd and you can get the desktop for just $399.99, a considerable drop from the usual retail price.

XPS Desktop: $1,049 $899.99 - Save $150 If you need a powerful and efficient desktop, you can't do much better than the newest XPS. This desktop uses high-RPM fans with 12th Gen Intel Core Processors to deliver consistently great performance that you can rely on.

Best Dell Monitor deals

Dell 22 Monitor: $189.99 $109.99 - Save $60 This affordable Dell monitor just got even more affordable with a generous price cut of $80. Simple and reliable, the Dell 22 boasts a slim bezel which allows for a bigger screen and a small base to decrease the footprint on your desk surface.

Dell 27 Monitor: $369.99 $219.99 - Save $150 With its impressive 27-inch screen and vibrant QHD resolution, the Dell 27 checks all the boxes if you're looking for a mid-tier monitor that won't break the bank. Pick one up before Thursday and you'll instantly save a whopping $150.

Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,949.99 $1,299.99 - Save $650 Alienware consistently produces some of the best Dell monitors around, and this model is no exception. The Alienware 38 monitor uses a curved WQHD+ display and a 21:9 aspect ratio to produce startlingly immersive graphics and a gameplay experience like no other. The regular retail price doesn't exactly qualify as a cheap monitor, so a $650 discount is nothing to scoff at. The deal expires April 15th though, so you'll need to act fast.

If you missed Dell's Spring Sale event, that doesn't mean you have to spend a ton of cash to find a reliable laptop. There's also a modest lineup of affordable Dell Chromebooks that are worth checking out, particularly if you're a student or you just want something simple.