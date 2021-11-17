Black Friday PS5 SSD deals are in hot demand and we're seeing some of the lowest ever prices for them right now, so there's no need to wait. Users can finally upgrade the console's internal storage capacity beyond the measly amount the PS5 launched with as Sony recently unlocked the expansion bay.

Picking up one of the best PS5 SSD options in the ongoing Black Friday PS5 deals events can save you a lot of cash. This is an excellent turn of events as just a few weeks ago a lot of the best devices had sold out and we could only find scalper listings. That could all change going forwards, of course, so we wouldn't even wait for Black Friday at this point as there are some great PS5 SSDs on sale right now. Be prepared to pay quite a lot more if you want one with a pre-installed heatsink - pro tip, buy one separately for much less (links below). We're constantly testing new PS5-compatible SSDs, so we'll let you know which ones are available too beyond the old favorites likes the Samsung 980 Pro, WD SN 850 Black, and the Firecuda 530.

If you're going to have a look around yourself, we've listed some retailers below that we'll be checking for Black Friday PS5 SSD options for the next few weeks. Be careful, though; you'll want to make sure the specs of the SSD meet Sony's particular requirements. We'll run through those on this page, too. First up, you can find our favorite PS5 SSD deals of the day directly below along with recommendations for relevant heatsinks to attach.

Giga Byte Aorus 1TB SSD | was $229 now $189.99 at Amazon Save $40: This is a fantastic plug-and-play option for a PS5 SSD as it comes with its own heatsink so there's no need to buy one separately and attach it yourself. You're not paying a conveniance tax for it either (we've seen the WD model with a heatsink cost an extra $50 at times!). This is a seriously quick SSD as well, so it's more than a match for your PS5. $189.99 at Amazon Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD | was $229 now $184.99 at Amazon Save $45: This is one of the very best SSDs you can get on the PS5 with some of the fastest speeds around, and this is an excellent price given stock often sells out without a discount. Samsung is an incredibly well-respected brand in storage, especially for modern SSD tech. You'll need to attach your own heatsink, but we've picked out some compatible models further down this page. $184.99 at Amazon WD Black SN850 500GB SSD | was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Save $60: The WD SN850 Black comes highly recommended. Don't just take our word for it though. Mark Cerny, lead architect of the PlayStation 5, has publically said this is the brand he uses in his PS5. We would imagine he opted for a larger one than this 500GB edition, but if you're only after a modest upgrade to your storage, this is very affordable with the $60 discount today. Overall though, we'd recommend looking at the 1TB option to future-proof your PS5 a bit more, games are only getting bigger after all. $89.99 at Amazon WD Black SN850 1TB SSD | was $229.99 now $164.99 at Amazon Save $65: As you can see, when the price is right, you're getting a much better price per gigabyte with the 1TB version of the excellent WD Black SN850 PS5 SSD. Actually, this is the lowest price we've ever seen this model go for. We'd jump on this as an early Black Friday PS5 SSD deal as we don't see it going for less this year in all reality. $164.99 at Amazon

What stores will have Black Friday PS5 deals?

When shopping for a PS5 SSD on Black Friday, the stores below will be your best bet. They've had regular stock of them as PC components for a while and have a strong track record. As big-brand stores, they'll have solid chances of getting the most popular drives back in stock when they do sell out. Be mindful of MSRPs, though, as third-party sellers are allowed on most of these stores and won't be afraid to jack up the prices. And with PS5 SSDs being expensive enough to begin with, you shouldn't pay anything extra. Look out for "sponsored" slots at the top of retailer search listings as they're often not compatible matches.

What requirements are there for a PS5 SSD

This isn't like the old days of just buying a PlayStation memory card. You'll have to be mindful of the following spec when picking up an SSD for your PS5 on Black Friday, as many models out there are only for a PC. Don't forget, some SSDs do not come with a heatsink built-in, and we severely recommend you do indeed attach one (it's very easy), or you risk the SSD overheating and burning out in your PS5. We've dropped a few links below for some PS5-compatible heatsinks to save you the hassle of measuring all the specs.

Interface: PCIe Gen4 M.2 NVME

Capacity: 250GB - 4TB capacity

Read speed: 5,500MB/s or faster

Form factors: 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280, 22110

Width: up to 25mm (with heatsink)

Length: up to 110mm (with heatsink)

Thickness: up to 11.25mm (with heatsink)

Heatsink: built-in or manually added as a separate purchase

The following PS5 compatible heatsinks are usually priced around $15-$20 and are often available in red, black, or silver - not that you'll be able to see it once you close the PS5 up again. They're double-sided, which adds a tiny bit extra to the price over the dirt-cheap models, but it's more than worth it to protect your new PS5 SSD. Pro tip: the version of SSDs with a heatsink built-in already are often a lot more expensive, so adding your own manually is a great way to save up to $40 sometimes!

When do the Black Friday PS5 SSD deals begin?

Black Friday officially begins on November 26 this year, but that doesn't necessarily mean you should wait that long. We see many stores go super early. Black Friday has become more of a week-long affair, so many might go live on the Monday of the 22nd.

Given how often the Firecuda 530 and WD SN850 have been selling out, though, it might be worth bagging yours next time you see it, even if there isn't a discount. The 1TB Samsung 980 Pro might actually go even cheaper than usual, as it seems to be well-stocked at most retailers and gets regular discounts. Which we're delighted with as it's one of the best models out there for the PlayStation 5.