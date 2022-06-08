Best keyboards for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE might be a tablet, but add a keyboard to the mix, and it's a full-on workhorse just as capable as your on-the-go laptop. It's packed with an octa-core processor, 5G connectivity, a 12.4-inch display, and a slim form factor that allows this tablet to keep up with all your work and entertainment needs. Add the inclusion of an S Pen in the box along with Samsung DeX compatibility, and this is a feature-rich tablet worth investing in a keyboard to get the most out of it. If you've decided to opt for this new tablet over the smaller Galaxy Tab S7, here are the best keyboards for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

Get to clacking away on these Galaxy Tab S7 FE keyboard cases

Which Galaxy Tab S7 FE case should you choose?

There has long been a debate over whether a tablet can truly replace a laptop for some workers, allowing them to get everything done that they need to without having to invest hundreds, even thousands, of dollars in an expensive laptop. However, when looking at premium devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, it certainly seems possible. But a significant part of the equation is adding a keyboard to that set-up.

Ideally, the best keyboard for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE would be a Bluetooth variety that can connect wirelessly to the tablet, as well as a place to put the S Pen. But the all-around best set-up is a keyboard case that includes both a protective folio and a built-in and removable keyboard. There's no question that Samsung's own Book Cover is the perfect companion to the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. They go together like peanut butter and jelly.

But really, you can use any universal Bluetooth keyboard with the device if you just want physical keys that will make typing reports and doing other keyboard-related activities easier. Keep in mind that if you're still mulling over whether or not to upgrade from the Galaxy Tab S6 to the Galaxy Tab S7, the keyboards without cases on this list will work with both, so you can grab one and decide later.