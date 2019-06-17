Your dog isn't just a treasured companion, he's a full-fledged member of your family. Our favorite dog gadget, the Furbo Dog Camera will help you reward your buddy with treats from afar and keep tabs on him with full HD video and two-way audio, even when you're away. Whether you're looking for a new toy, treat, vacuum, or car seat protector, we've got you and your four-legged friend covered.

Only the best for your pet

It's a great time to be a dog! Today's canine companions have some of the most advanced technology available! My favorite pick (and also my furry friend's top choice), is the Furbo Dog Camera. With 1080p full HD, I can keep an eye on the dog, toss a few treats his direction, and even be alerted through push notifications that he's barking.

For keeping your pal looking and feeling good, nothing compares to Handson Gloves. Your best bud will think he's getting a massage and some lovin' while you're actually removing loose fur. The gloves are great for baths too!

