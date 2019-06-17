Your dog isn't just a treasured companion, he's a full-fledged member of your family. Our favorite dog gadget, the Furbo Dog Camera will help you reward your buddy with treats from afar and keep tabs on him with full HD video and two-way audio, even when you're away. Whether you're looking for a new toy, treat, vacuum, or car seat protector, we've got you and your four-legged friend covered.

The treat spy: Furbo Dog Camera

Staff Pick

This little canister dispenses treats on command via an app and has two-way audio that alerts you when your pal is barking. You can see and hear what's going on even when you're away from home.

$199 at Amazon

Wonder gloves: Handson Gloves

Stiff bristled brushes are hard on dog's skin and your wrists. These grooming gloves are a hands-on, loving way to pet your buddy and do away with excess fur.

$25 at Amazon

Ultimate car seat cover: Active Pets Back Seat Cover

Keep your ride pet hair-free with a waterproof backseat cover. Your dog will love the cushioning, and you'll love the convenience.

$30 at Amazon

Super sucker: Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum

Picking up pet hair and other dirt and dander is a cinch with this vacuum. It has twice the suction of other cord-free vacs, and it's super lightweight.

$549 at Amazon

GPS for your best friend: Sprint Tracker + Safe & Found

Losing your best friend can be heart breaking. This GPS tracker includes a cellular connection, clips right onto their collar with an optional accessory, and has a long-lasting battery.

$2.50/mo. + $5/mo. per line at Sprint

Continuous dog hug: Comfort Zone Calming Vest

Thunderstorms, fireworks, and separation anxiety can stress a dog out. This compression vest wraps around your pet, giving him a continuous, comforting hug that soothes.

$29 at Amazon

Perfect paws: Dexas MudBuster

Add water to this portable cup, insert muddy paws, and watch as silicone bristles remove dirt and grime from your dog's feet.

$19 at Amazon

Dog video cam: NetVue Pet Camera

See precisely what Fido is doing while you're away and communicate via two-way audio. This cam even has night vision and is Alexa compatible.

$50 at Amazon

Interactive entertainment: Outward Hound Dog Puzzle Toy

Boredom leads to chewing and bad behavior. This interactive hide-and-seek puzzle keeps dogs alert and occupied. Plus, when they're done they have some new toys.

$16 at Amazon

Dishes for travelers: COMSUN Collapsible Dog Bowls

It's easy to provide fresh food and water on-the-go with this set of collapsible silicone dog dishes. Strap them to a backpack with the included carabiners and take your dog out for a long walk.

$6 at Amazon

The smart ball: Our Pets IQ Treat Ball

Keep your buddy mentally stimulated with this ball that you fill with your dog's favorite treats. Watch as they learns how to dispense treats on their own. Just hope they're not too good at it.

$10 at Amazon

Only the best for your pet

It's a great time to be a dog! Today's canine companions have some of the most advanced technology available! My favorite pick (and also my furry friend's top choice), is the Furbo Dog Camera. With 1080p full HD, I can keep an eye on the dog, toss a few treats his direction, and even be alerted through push notifications that he's barking.

For keeping your pal looking and feeling good, nothing compares to Handson Gloves. Your best bud will think he's getting a massage and some lovin' while you're actually removing loose fur. The gloves are great for baths too!

