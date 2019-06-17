Your dog isn't just a treasured companion, he's a full-fledged member of your family. Our favorite dog gadget, the Furbo Dog Camera will help you reward your buddy with treats from afar and keep tabs on him with full HD video and two-way audio, even when you're away. Whether you're looking for a new toy, treat, vacuum, or car seat protector, we've got you and your four-legged friend covered.
- The treat spy: Furbo Dog Camera
- Wonder gloves: Handson Gloves
- Ultimate car seat cover: Active Pets Back Seat Cover
- Super sucker: Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum
- GPS for your best friend: Sprint Tracker + Safe & Found
- Continuous dog hug: Comfort Zone Calming Vest
- Perfect paws: Dexas MudBuster
- Dog video cam: NetVue Pet Camera
- Interactive entertainment: Outward Hound Dog Puzzle Toy
- Dishes for travelers: COMSUN Collapsible Dog Bowls
- The smart ball: Our Pets IQ Treat Ball
The treat spy: Furbo Dog CameraStaff Pick
This little canister dispenses treats on command via an app and has two-way audio that alerts you when your pal is barking. You can see and hear what's going on even when you're away from home.
Wonder gloves: Handson Gloves
Stiff bristled brushes are hard on dog's skin and your wrists. These grooming gloves are a hands-on, loving way to pet your buddy and do away with excess fur.
Ultimate car seat cover: Active Pets Back Seat Cover
Keep your ride pet hair-free with a waterproof backseat cover. Your dog will love the cushioning, and you'll love the convenience.
Super sucker: Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum
Picking up pet hair and other dirt and dander is a cinch with this vacuum. It has twice the suction of other cord-free vacs, and it's super lightweight.
GPS for your best friend: Sprint Tracker + Safe & Found
Losing your best friend can be heart breaking. This GPS tracker includes a cellular connection, clips right onto their collar with an optional accessory, and has a long-lasting battery.
Continuous dog hug: Comfort Zone Calming Vest
Thunderstorms, fireworks, and separation anxiety can stress a dog out. This compression vest wraps around your pet, giving him a continuous, comforting hug that soothes.
Perfect paws: Dexas MudBuster
Add water to this portable cup, insert muddy paws, and watch as silicone bristles remove dirt and grime from your dog's feet.
Dog video cam: NetVue Pet Camera
See precisely what Fido is doing while you're away and communicate via two-way audio. This cam even has night vision and is Alexa compatible.
Interactive entertainment: Outward Hound Dog Puzzle Toy
Boredom leads to chewing and bad behavior. This interactive hide-and-seek puzzle keeps dogs alert and occupied. Plus, when they're done they have some new toys.
Dishes for travelers: COMSUN Collapsible Dog Bowls
It's easy to provide fresh food and water on-the-go with this set of collapsible silicone dog dishes. Strap them to a backpack with the included carabiners and take your dog out for a long walk.
The smart ball: Our Pets IQ Treat Ball
Keep your buddy mentally stimulated with this ball that you fill with your dog's favorite treats. Watch as they learns how to dispense treats on their own. Just hope they're not too good at it.
Only the best for your pet
It's a great time to be a dog! Today's canine companions have some of the most advanced technology available! My favorite pick (and also my furry friend's top choice), is the Furbo Dog Camera. With 1080p full HD, I can keep an eye on the dog, toss a few treats his direction, and even be alerted through push notifications that he's barking.
For keeping your pal looking and feeling good, nothing compares to Handson Gloves. Your best bud will think he's getting a massage and some lovin' while you're actually removing loose fur. The gloves are great for baths too!
