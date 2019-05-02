Right now, the best smartwatch for Android users is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. It's optimized for Samsung phones but runs well on all Android devices and has all the smartwatch and fitness features you'd expect. It's also compact and lightweight, and has very good battery life. But if you're not into that one, the good news is that there are so many other amazing options from Fossil to Garmin to Fitbit and more.

Best Overall — Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

You don't have to use a Samsung phone to enjoy the benefits of owning a Samsung smartwatch, and the Galaxy Watch Active provides the most well-rounded wearables experience for Android users right now. It's compact and light, but features an extremely sharp and vivid touch display that's easy to navigate and fun to use. The Tizen OS is smooth and battery-friendly, unlike Google's own Wear OS, and while the app selection isn't huge, the core tenets are there, like Spotify, Strava, Flipboard, and more. The Galaxy Watch Active contains its primary purpose in its name: exercise tracking. The watch comes with GPS built-in, and features automatic workout tracking, along with sleep tracking, water, food and caffeine consumption tracking, and more. But if you mainly wear a smartwatch for notifications, the Galaxy Watch Active delivers there, too, with excellent support for Android's notification system, letting you reply using your voice, the built-in keyboard, or with one of the many quick answers. Finally, battery life, while not quite as good as some of the other larger watches on the list, is still excellent, and the watch can be topped up with select Qi wireless pads or with the Galaxy S10's Wireless PowerShare feature. At $200, the Galaxy Watch Active is definitely our favorite Android smartwatch, and one of the best currently available. Pros: Compact and well-designed

Relatively inexpensive

Automatic workout tracking

Water resistant up to 5ATM

Built-in GPS and NFC Cons: Lacks the rotating bezel of other Galaxy wearables

Battery may not be enough for serious athletes

Best Overall Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Smooth, elegant, and smart(watch). The Galaxy Watch Active is the best smartwatch for most people because it's good at everything, even if it isn't perfect overall. It's light, comfortable, and easy to wear for long periods, and features fantastic fitness features. $199 at Amazon

Best Value — Mobvoi TicWatch E2

At just under $160, Mobvoi's TicWatch E2 is a killer smartwatch that doesn't cost an arm (you're not wearing your smartwatch around your leg, are you?). It's got a big 1.4-inch display that looks way better than its price would suggest, along with all the fixin's a smartwatch should have: great touch response, awesome battery life, waterproofing, a heart-rate monitor and automatic workout detection, and decent 1+ day battery life. This smartwatch runs Google's Wear OS, which is great for a lot of things, including notification support and Google Assistant. And while Wear OS doesn't have amazing native fitness support, the TicWatch E2 supersedes Google here with its own TicMotion layer that automatically detects workouts and monitors swim performance and provides stroke analysis. So why's it cheap? Well, it's not the most stylish or skinny smartwatch on the planet, so it's more for the person who wants utility more than aesthetics. Pros: Solid construction

Waterproofing

Automatic workout detection

Excellent notification support

Built-in GPS Cons: Not exactly stylish

Did we mention it was pretty chunky?

Built-in watch strap is kind of gross (but easily replaceable)

No navigation crown

Best Value Mobvoi TicWatch E2 Gets the job done The TicWatch E2 is a no-frills Wear OS-powered wearable that does everything you need a smartwatch to do — for a lot less than you'd expect to pay. It lacks the build quality of its more expensive counterpart, but it excels in almost every other area. $159 at Amazon

Most Stylish — Skagen Falster 2

Sometimes you just want a smartwatch to look like a ... watch. Simple design, great-quality strap, and a finish that doesn't scream, "This is a piece of technology!" Well, the Falster 2 from well-known Danish watch brand Skagen is exactly that. One of the Falster 2's main benefits is its three-button layout, which includes a rotating crown that helps to scroll through Wear OS without having to touch the screen — an enormous benefit once you start using it. You also get a beautiful stainless steel body, well-constructed straps in either leather, metal, or silicone in a variety of colors, and all the important features you'd expect, like water resistance, GPS, a heart rate monitor, NFC, and more. Pros: Attractive, classic design

Digital crown is fantastic

GPS, NFC, water resistance and heart-rate tracking

Excellent quality display

Built-in GPS and NFC Cons: Some performance issues with Wear OS

Battery life is limited to one day

Expensive

Most Stylish Skagen Falster 2 Day and night ready The Skagen 2 is a perfect blend of style and sophistication — and it's an awesome smartwatch, too. With the choice of replaceable leather, metal mesh or silicone bands, and exposed lugs with a simple strap change system, the watch is extremely versatile and one of our favorites running Wear OS. $295 at Amazon

An Oversized Masterpiece — Samsung Galaxy Watch

If you love everything about the Galaxy Watch Active but want it in a larger size with Samsung's incredible rotating bezel to get around the Tizen interface, the Galaxy Watch is going to be your best friend. Samsung's spent a long time perfecting its smartwatch design, and the Galaxy Watch is an amalgam of all of the company's best ideas. A beautiful AMOLED screen available in either 42mm or 46mm sizes, the Galaxy Watch offers all of the tracking features you'd expect, including 24/7 heart rate monitoring, GPS, NFC for Samsung Pay, and more. The main difference between the Galaxy Watch and our best overall choice, the Galaxy Watch Active, is the included rotating bezel and its larger battery, which adds a few extra hours to the uptime. The downside, though? It's considerably bigger and not quite as univerally accessible from a design perspective. Pros: Well-built and nicely designed

Beautiful AMOLED display

Rotating bezel is super useful

Excellent multi-day battery life Cons: Large and a bit utilitarian-looking

Expensive

Best Oversized Samsung Galaxy Watch A big hunk of smartwatch on your wrist Available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, and a variety of colors, the Galaxy Watch is an outstanding smartwatch for any Android user. The rotating bezel feature is the reason to consider it, but the awesome battery life and outstanding simple interface is the reason to buy it. From $279 at Amazon

Best for long-distance runners — Garmin Forerunner 235

There's a smartwatch for every type of Android user, and the Garmin Forerunner 235 is an outstanding choice for anyone who runs, bikes, or swims. It's not the best smartwatch but it does receive notifications from your phone. If you don't need much more than that — and who does these days? — the Forerunner 235 makes up for it with incredible 9+ day battery life, or 11 hours with GPS enabled, which is more than enough for two marathons. Better yet, the transflective screen means that the Forerunner 235 is easily visible in direct sunlight, making it perfect for long outdoor excursions. Add in 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, advanced workout capture and advanced features like VO2 max estimation, a recovery advisor, and more, this is an awesome option. Note: Garmin has launched the successor to the Forerunner 235, the Forerunner 245, and we will be reviewing it before deciding whether it should be included in this list. Pros: Advanced workout tracking

Incredible battery life

Sunlight-friendly transflective display

Android-friendly app

Extremely comfortable strap Cons: Limited smartwatch features

Basic design may not be for everyone

For the pros Garmin Forerunner 235 A solid, slim GPS tracker. Garmin's GPS tech is combined with a solid heart-rate tracker in a slim, simple watch that syncs easily to its own app as well as popular social apps like Strava when your workout is over. While most of the features are focused on running, the cycling mode also works very well. $250 at Amazon

Best for casual athletes — Fitbit Versa

Fitbit has gone to great lengths to convince the world that it's more than just a fitness tracker company. The Versa is a fantastic, colorful product that combines the best of the company's athletic DNA with solid smartwatch features, a bevy of useful apps, and nearly a week of battery life. The best part of Fitbit is how seamlessly it interacts with your Android phone. You just wear it — to work, to bed, in the shower — and it uploads your results in the background, syncing with your phone and, potentially, your group of friends who are constantly keeping you challenged. Yes, that's the other best part of Fitbit: its social network. Enjoy weekly challenges, or compete with the company's many experts in pre-made discovery challenges and adventures. While the Versa lacks GPS, it makes up for it by including on-screen workouts, and collecting plenty of useful data. Plus, if you're into sleep tracking, no one beats Fitbit for insights and accuracy. Pros: Low-profile, attractive design

Excellent battery life

Solid smartwatch features

Lots of different colors

NFC (with Versa SE) Cons: Limited app selection

Have to pay extra for Fitbit Pay

Very obviously not a watch

Jack of all trades Fitbit Versa A fitness tracker that's good at everything Fitbit OS doesn't have the same number of features as Wear OS, but the Versa is so comfortable and so easy to use that it doesn't really matter. The Versa, like all Fitbit products, has limited notification support — you only get a handful of pre-defined quick replies for text messages, for example — but if that's alright you get some of the best fitness and sleep tracking features around. From $160 at Fitbit

The jack of all trades — Fossil Sport

The Fossil Sport is probably the best-looking "sport" watch running Wear OS. It's also one of the few on this list running Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, which gives it in an edge in battery life and some much-needed future-proofing for when Google roles out big updates to its wearables platform. While it has the same features as the more-expensive Skagen Falster 2 (GPS, 24/7 heart rate tracking, NFC, waterproofing), it's set in a lighter, slimmer and more versatile aluminum and plastic body. Fossil has also added a number of attractive sporty watch faces that you'll love, as well. Pros: Lots of colors

Attractive, sporty design

Included silicone band is very comfortable

Has all the features you want in a smartwatch

Affordable Cons: Wear OS is still buggy

Battery life is limited to around a day

All of the colors Fossil Sport A rainbow of good features The Fossil Sport is super comfortable to wear all day, and it has the versatile design to be attractive under any circumstance. While you can get it in bright red or yellow, there are more subdued colors, too, and the silicone bands are easily replaceable. $200 at Amazon

The cheap hybrid — Withings Move

Sometimes you don't need a screen — you just want to tell the time, track steps and sleep, and not charge your watch every night. The Withings Move is an outstanding value product — at $70, it offers a battery that lasts nine months while tracking steps, swims and sleep in a fun, lightweight body. Given that it's so cheap, it's made of plastic, but the materials are hardy enough to withstand everyday life. The Android app that it syncs to is also really good. You should come for the simplicity but stay for one of the five color combinations. Pros: Lots of fun colors options

Inexpensive

Simple, effective step and sleep tracking

Months-long battery life Cons: Lacks a screen

Doesn't support notifications or apps

All of the colors Withings Move Cheap and cheerful If you just want a regular watch that can take a beating and keep on ticking, but also tracks steps, swims, and sleep, the Withings Move is your best bet. $70 at Amazon