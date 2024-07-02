The latest Galaxy Ring leak reveals its health monitoring features

What you need to know

Samsung Health app's APK teardown reveals upcoming Galaxy Ring's health features.

The first tiny Samsung wearable is capable of measuring heart rate and tracking stress, amongst other features.

The wearables are expected to be commercially available later this month alongside the foldables.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is right around the corner, and we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Watch 7 series, along with the new Galaxy Ring, to be finally available to the public, as Samsung initially announced the fitness tracker early this year. Ahead of the release, a new APK teardown from Android Authority reveals the device's health-tracking features in action.

The publication has shared some of the features coming on the upcoming Galaxy Ring: heart rate monitoring, stress tracking, skin temperature measurement for period detection, and snore detection. It further hints that the features were activated through the latest Samsung Health app during the APK teardown.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

Additionally, screenshots showcased stress tracking and heart rate measurement within the Health app, indicating that the Galaxy Ring is doing the work. Users should see a "Measuring with ring." popup with relevant animation.

Further, if users have the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch, the app will inherently ask the user to pick the device that will measure skin temperature, for instance. The same goes with the Snore detection, per the shared screenshots.

The new features leaked through the Samsung Health app indicate that the Galaxy Ring is poised to take on Oura Ring, as the latter's competition is still limited.

For now, we know the Galaxy Ring will at least come in three colors: platinum silver, gold, and ceramic black. Samsung has also confirmed that it will feature nine different sizes, ranging from 2.3 to 2.9 grams. In comparison, Oura Ring measures between 4 and 6 grams. The batteries in the Galaxy Ring range from 14.5mAh to 21.5mAh for the largest available size.

While we already know how the Galaxy Ring looks, thanks to a recent leak that indicated how the charging case looks in real life, anticipation is certainly high on what Samsung will bring to the table with its first tiny fitness tracker, expected to be available to the masses later this month. Meanwhile, users can reserve the Galaxy Ring and get $50 off ahead of the Unpacked event.