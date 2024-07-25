Samsung reportedly boosts Galaxy Ring production to match soaring demand

What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly ramping up Galaxy Ring production as early market signals show the smart ring is surpassing expectations.

According to The Elec, Samsung originally planned to produce 400,000 Galaxy Rings. However, due to unexpected demand, it has increased that number by 600,000 units.

Samsung's July Unpacked event was a big deal, packed with game-changing innovations. Among other devices launched during the show, the Galaxy Ring stole the limelight, catching everyone's eye since its debut. Even though it was teased earlier this year, Samsung kept the specs and launch date a secret until the much-awaited July reveal.

The Galaxy Ring blew past all expectations, selling out in the preorder phase. It's clear that demand for Samsung's new wearable technology is way higher than initially thought.

Now, industry insiders say Samsung has told suppliers to boost Galaxy Ring production by 150% due to huge consumer interest. If true, the South Korean tech giant could ship over a million units by year-end, as per The Elec.

Meanwhile, Finnish wearable company Oura surpassed 2.5 million units for its smart ring in 2022. While impressive, it took the company seven years to reach its first million.

Oura pioneered the smart ring category nearly a decade ago, keeping it a niche market. But with Samsung now entering the scene, this technology could go mainstream.

The Galaxy Ring stands out from other smart rings by offering no subscription fees, a battery life of up to a week, and personalized recommendations and insights powered by Galaxy AI.

Priced at $399, the smart ring is now available in the U.S. But with stock running low and delivery dates pushing into late August, buyers should act fast to secure their size.

Despite Samsung's push to speed up production and meet the high demand for the Galaxy Ring, consumers might still face stock shortages in the short term as the company tries to restock.