Galaxy Watch 5 owners begin receiving Wear OS 4

What you need to know

Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 5 Watch update based on Wear OS 4.

One UI 5 Watch is arriving on both the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 series.

The update brings a bevy of new features, such as the ability to transfer phones without resetting the watch, new health features, and more.

Samsung is the first OEM to release Wear OS 4 to its smartwatches, even ahead of Google.

If you missed the One UI 5 Watch beta, then there's good news for you as Samsung has begun rolling out the Wear OS 4-based update to the Galaxy Watch 5.

The update was announced earlier this month following a period of beta testing. Now, it seems some Galaxy Watch 5 owners in the U.S., South Korea, and other countries have started receiving the update (via SamMobile). You can check to see if the update is available on your device by opening the Galaxy Wearable app and navigating to Watch Settings > Watch software update. The update comes with build number R9xxXXU1BWH3.

As previously detailed, the update should bring the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro up to speed with the newer Galaxy Watch 6 series. One UI 5 Watch brings updated health and fitness features with better sleep management, fitness tracking, and workout routes.

The update also brings new call and camera controls, new and improved tiles, app folders, new SOS features, and more. It also lets you transfer your watch to a new phone without resetting the watch, a feature that has been long-requested for Wear OS.

(Image credit: Android Central)

The update brings the security patch level up to July 1, 2023.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic are also being updated to Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 Watch (R8xxUSQU1ZWF1), putting Samsung's smartwatches well ahead of Google's Pixel Watch, which has yet to receive Wear OS 4 in any form. Those users may have to wait until the Pixel Watch 2 launch, which is set for October. There's no word yet on when other Wear OS watch makers will receive the update.