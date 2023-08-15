New One UI updates are coming to Samsung's older foldables, tablets, and smartwatches

What you need to know

The One UI 5.1.1 and One UI 5 Watch updates are finally seeing a global release for older Galaxy devices.

Samsung says it's rolling out One UI 5.1.1 to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 starting this month as well as the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra.

At the same time, the One UI 5 Watch update is now available worldwide for the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch 4, and Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung is making sure its older devices don't get left behind by giving them the latest and greatest features, which recently made their debut on the newest batch of Galaxy devices.

The company announced in a press release that older generations of Samsung foldable phones, tablets, and smartwatches worldwide are ready to update to the latest versions of One UI. Starting this month, the One UI 5.1.1 update, which is the latest iteration of Samsung's Android skin based on Android 13, will land on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

The software update grants new features including the ability to show or hide the Flex Mode Panel. Furthermore, the media play bar button now appears in that same panel when watching videos. Samsung will also introduce the same goodies to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 2, and Z Flip devices at a later date.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is making it easier to multitask on its foldables and tablets. Now, you can watch a video and browse the internet at the same time, without having to switch between apps. Just launch Samsung Internet in a pop-up window and you're good to go.

You can also drag the pop-up window to the side of the screen to hide it, but it'll still be there, waiting for you to come back to it if you want to browse the internet again. However, this capability is limited only to the Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Tab S8 series.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Additionally, the Tab S7, Tab S7 Plus, Tab S7 FE, Tab S6 Lite, Tab A8, Tab A7 Lite, Tab Active 3, and Tab Active 4 Pro have been confirmed to receive the One UI 5.1.1 update at some point in the future.

Meanwhile, the One UI 5 Watch update, which first got a full release on the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, is rolling out to the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch 4, and Watch 4 Classic. This means the new sleep management features including Sleep Score Factors, Sleep Consistency readings, and Sleep Animal Symbols analyses are coming to many of our favorite Samsung watches.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Galaxy Watch users will be able to utilize the Personalized Heart Rate Zone, Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification, Track Run, and Custom Workout features. Meanwhile, Watch 5 Pro owners can also explore new workout routes with the GPX File Database.

The new update also brings a smartphone camera control button to older Galaxy Watches to let you control the shooter of your paired Galaxy Z Flip 4. This allows you to switch camera modes and zoom in or out.

And if you own an Active 2 or Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung is giving you access to a bunch of new watch faces, namely Stretched time and Perpetual.