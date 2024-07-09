Google Pixel Watch 2 vs TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro: Which should you buy?

Google Pixel Watch 2 View at Amazon Preorder at Best Buy Preorder at Verizon Svelte and sleek Google played it relatively safe with the Pixel Watch 2, as it primarily focuses on internal improvements. Although we wish for a larger version, the design still looks quite elegant. It also has the advantage of providing an excellent Wear OS 4 experience. For Incredibly fast and smooth

Wear OS 4 out of the box

Lightweight and comfortable to wear

Re-uses the same bands from the original Against Only comes in one size

Fitbit Premium required to view all metrics

Does not charge wirelessly Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro Check Amazon Still the battery champ If you're worried that the Pixel Watch 2 is too small, then the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro might be the better choice. It features a much larger screen, which is now protected by Sapphire Crystal. But, the biggest reason why the Enduro should be on your radar is its incredible battery life. For Essential Mode is a game-changer

True multi-day battery life

Rotating crown is great for navigation

Big and vibrant display Against No indication of when Wear OS 4 will arrive

Only one size option

No LTE

Third-party bands can be difficult to find

The number of Wear OS smartwatches has dwindled in recent years, even with Google re-focusing its efforts on the platform. We're now almost two years removed from the launch of the Pixel Watch, which was replaced by the Pixel Watch 2 in late 2023.

While other companies have exited the wearable race, Mobvoi seems determined to stick around. In early 2024, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro was released, offering some reprieve for those wanting a smartwatch from a company other than Google or Samsung.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro: Design and specs

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

It's immediately apparent when comparing the Pixel Watch 2 vs. TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro that these smartwatches are focused on different segments of the market. Google takes a more elegant approach with its polished aluminum frame that looks good on just about every wrist.

Google opted to stick with the same design as the original Pixel Watch, meaning that we have the same 1.2-inch AMOLED screen on the Pixel Watch 2. On the right side, you'll still find the same rotating crown for navigation, along with a button above it to invoke Assistant (or Gemini.)

Like its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2 also relies on a proprietary band mechanism, which isn't a huge problem now. Not only are there more compatible bands to be found from third parties, but you can even get an adapter to make quick-release bands work.

Under the hood, both the Pixel Watch 2 and TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro are powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip from Qualcomm. Additionally, these smartwatches pair the W5 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. But that's pretty much where the similarities come to an end.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Despite sharing the same processor, RAM, and storage as the Pixel Watch 2, there are a couple of clear advantages of the Pro 5 Enduro. The first of which is the larger 1.43-inch AMOLED display. This just makes reading notifications and interacting with your smartwatch much easier.

The Pro 5 Enduro has another trick up its sleeve, as there are actually two displays. For years, Mobvoi has implemented a secondary Ultra Low-Power display into its top-end smartwatches. This technology returns with the Pro 5 series and in a big way.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Google Pixel Watch 2 Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro Display 1.2-inch (384x384) AMOLED 1.43-inch (466x466), OLED w/ Ultra low-power Display Processor Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 w/ Cortex M33 co-processor Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 RAM 2GB 2GB Storage 32GB 32GB Navigation Touchscreen, haptic crown, side button Touchscreen, haptic crown, side button Battery 306mAh; up to 24 hours with AOD 628mAh; Up to 90 hours Charging 50% in 30 minutes 65% in 30 minutes Sensors Accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light, cEDA, compass, ECG, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate, skin temperature, SpO2 Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, HD PPG Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, Skin Temperature Sensor, Low Latency Off-Body Sensor Connectivity LTE (optional), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, NFC, GPS L1, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz Compatibility Wear OS 4 / Android Wear OS 3 / Android Durability Corning Gorilla Glass 5; 5ATM; IP68 Sapphire Crystal; 5ATM / MIL-STD-810H Materials Aluminum Aluminum Dimensions 41 x 41 x 12.3mm 50.15 x 48 x 11.95mm Weight (w/out strap) 31g 44.7g Colors Matte Black, Polished Silver, Champagne Gold Obsidian

Not only does this secondary screen make it so you can quickly check the time without illuminating the AMOLED panel. But, it's also been updated so that you can track workouts from popular apps, such as Nike Run Club, Strava, and others.

Speaking of workouts, the Pro 5 Enduro has been updated with a new Sapphire Crystal Glass. This aims to ensure some peace of mind whether you're going out for a run or climbing the side of a mountain.

Another change that Mobvoi made is that you can now scroll through messages and menus using the rotating crown. Like the Pixel Watch 2, there's also a button on the side, which can be customized to quickly open a specific app, or just use it to view your recently-used apps.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro: Software and battery life

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

If you don't care that much about the difference in size, then you might care a bit more about battery life. This is where the Pro 5 Enduro blows the Pixel Watch 2, and pretty much every other smartwatch, out of the water.

Thanks to the combination of the AMOLED panel and the Ultra Low-Power display, the Pro 5 Enduro is rated for up to 90 hours on a single charge. While the Pixel Watch 2 and its 24 hours of battery life are an improvement over the original Pixel Watch, it still pales in comparison to the TicWatch.

Perhaps the best part is that when the Enduro has run out of juice, it's not rendered useless. Instead, the ULP kicks into gear, still showing you the time, date, and a few health metrics. It's this level of ingenuity that helps Mobvoi stand out from the crowd, even if it doesn't dominate headlines like Google or Samsung.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Software, however, is another story. As you'd expect, the Pixel Watch 2 runs Wear OS 4 out of the box, which continues to see regular updates and offers a "stock" experience. Unfortunately, despite the Pro 5 Enduro being released more than seven months after the release of Wear OS 4, it's still running Wear OS 3.5.

Mobvoi is reportedly working on an update to Wear OS 4, but that has still yet to see the light of day outside of a closed beta program. While there aren't very many changes on the surface, it doesn't leave us feeling great about future OS compatibility. Not to mention that you can't currently use Google Assistant, or Gemini, with the TicWatch Pro 5 or Pro 5 Enduro.

On the bright side, the overall interface is essentially identical between the Pixel Watch 2 vs. TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro. The only major difference is in the health tracking apps and available watch faces for each wearable.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5: Health tracking

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

For the most part, the Pixel Watch 2 and Pro 5 Enduro share the same set of health and fitness tracking sensors. This includes the obvious things like SpO2, skin temperature, heart rate, gyroscope, and more.



However, the Pixel Watch 2 adds both a cEDA sensor and an ECG sensor. The former is used to keep track of your stress levels, while the latter keeps an eye on your heart rhythm. Both of these have become staples of modern smartwatches, so it's disappointing that Mobvoi opted against including them with the Pro 5 Enduro.

When it comes to keeping track of your metrics, the Pixel Watch 2 primarily relies on the Fitbit app. At the same time, the Pro 5 Enduro utilizes a suite of apps from Mobvoi, all of which record and compile the data into the accompanying phone app. For the most part, this isn't a big deal, as you can still download many of your favorite apps from the Play Store.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Potentially making the decision a bit more difficult is that both the Pixel Watch 2 vs. TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro are priced at $350. So it's not like either gains an advantage on that front. The only difference is that you can get the Pixel Watch 2 with LTE for $50 more, whereas the TicWatch is Wi-Fi only.

What it all boils down to is whether you prefer the Pixel Watch 2 with its better software update support, smaller design, and are okay with charging every night. If battery life and a bigger screen are worth the compromise to software updates, then the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is the one for you.

Google Pixel Watch 2 View at Amazon Preorder at Best Buy Preorder at Verizon The Google Watch We waited years for Google to release its first smartwatch, and now the company seems (mostly) committed to the wearable market. It's taken everything from the Fitbit acquisition and integrated it into Wear OS. All while coming in a beautiful package.