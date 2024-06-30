Best Samsung Galaxy Watch FE bands 2024

All the best Samsung Galaxy Watch FE bands overlap with all the best 20mm quick-release watch bands in general. This is because the Galaxy Watch FE supports 20mm watch straps with quick-release pins. So, if you have older 20mm watch bands lying around, you can try them out on your Galaxy Watch FE. This means that the market for Samsung Galaxy Watch FE bands is incredibly diverse, with options ranging from filthy cheap to uber-expensive.

If your household has several Galaxy Watch users, all the more reason to buy several 20mm Samsung Galaxy Watch FE bands and have them at hand. Pick a couple of the best straps from this collection to go with every occasion, with plenty of spares at hand to share with your family and friends.

You can't miss with these excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch FE bands

LETOID 20mm Band Design for Samsung Galaxy Watch FE View at Amazon Best overall LETOID gives you a unique stainless steel strap with this 20mm Samsung Galaxy Watch FE band. Available in gunmetal gray and silver, this strap has a magnetic loop instead of a clasp so it's easier to adjust the size around your wrist. Samsung Galaxy Watch Sport T-Buckle Band View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Samsung Best for comfort Released with the Watch 6 series, this soft, durable, and flexible fluoroelastomer band feels amazing to the touch. It is hypoallergenic and waterproof, and it comes with the easily swappable one-click connector from Samsung. Spigen Modern Fit Band for Samsung Galaxy Watch View at Amazon Best with metal links Available in black and silver, this classic chain links band has a metal clasp. You can adjust the size by opening up the links. Spigen is a legend in the accessories world, so you know the quality of the stainless steel Modern Fit Band is top-notch. Lerobo Samsung Galaxy Watch Nylon Braided Band 3-pack View at Amazon Best nylon braided This three-pack of elastic nylon braided bands is breathable and easily adjustable. You can use these 20mm Samsung Galaxy Watch bands with various models, including the Galaxy Watch FE. There are several color combos available. Spigen Rugged Band for Samsung Galaxy Watch View at Amazon View at Amazon Best rugged The Spigen Rugged Band is made of a tough material, so it can withstand heavy-duty use. You don't have to worry about snagging your Samsung Galaxy Watch FE watch band while out and about. This is perfect if you work in demanding conditions. Maledan 8 Pack 20mm Soft Silicone Bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch Best multi-pack Choose from small and large size options when buying this colorful eight-pack of 20mm Soft Silicone Bands for your Galaxy Watch FE. You also get to choose from a mix of different shades in addition to sizes.

You can't not find a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE band that you like

A promotional image on the Samsung UK website confirms that the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE band is 20mm in size. (Image credit: Samsung)

You can use your favorite Samsung Galaxy Watch bands with the Galaxy Watch FE, giving you a wider selection to choose from. Bands that measure 20mm and are compatible with the Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 5, and even the Watch 4 fit the Watch FE perfectly. This includes the fancy new one-click connector band that Samsung launched last year.

If you want something unique that doesn't look like every other metal band, we highly recommend the LETOID 20mm Band for your Galaxy Watch FE. This stainless steel band is super easy to adjust thanks to its magnetic loop, no mucking around with a tool to open links. It's not expensive and the two color options are bound to look good with at least 60% of your closet.

For those who want first-party picks, or perhaps you want something extremely comfortable, we suggest the Samsung Galaxy Watch Sport T-Buckle Band. It's made of a velvety fluoroelastomer material which doesn't irritate skin and feels wonderfully soft when worn. You don't have to worry about strap fatigue or water damage. To top it off, this first-party Samsung band comes with the one-click connector that debuted with the Galaxy Watch 6 series. Wouldn't you love to have that on your budget Galaxy Watch FE?

If you want to look at cooler options from the past, sneak a peek at the best Watch 6 bands, Watch 5 bands, and Watch 4 bands. Already bought your watch straps but don't know how to swap them? Here's an explainer on how to change your Galaxy Watch bands out in a jiffy.