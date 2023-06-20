One of the coolest features of Samsung's flagship smartwatches is the universal quick-release connector they all favor. This makes it super easy to use almost any compatible quick-release band with watches like the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro. Not only can you use any great Samsung band with the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but almost all other Galaxy Watch 4 series band also works with it.

So many options can become overwhelming real quick. Going with a first-party band reduces that headache because you get the certainty of a good fit as well as high-quality materials. If that's what you want for your smartwatch, you need one of the best first-party Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro bands in your life. Here's everything that Samsung offers for the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Home-bred Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro bands

Samsung Galaxy Watch Hybrid Leather Band $50 at Samsung Colors: Black, Green, Navy, Red, White, Pink, Silver, Mustard, Camel Samsung's Galaxy Watch Hybrid Leather Band is sweatproof thanks to the fluoroelastomer build. The Hybrid Leather Band is available in two sizes, Small/Medium and Medium/Large. The top of the strap has genuine leather skin, making this a classy yet super comfortable first-party band for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro. Samsung Star Wars Case and Band for Galaxy Watch $50 at Samsung Colors: Star Wars Hardcore Star Wars fans will go gaga over this Samsung-Disney collab. The Samsung Star Wars Case and Band work perfectly with both the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro. It comes with a themed two-tone band as well as a matching case for the smartwatch. The case only comes in a single 44mm size option. Samsung Galaxy Watch Two-Tone Sport Band View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Colors: Navy, Red, Sand This dual-toned Samsung Galaxy Watch Two-Tone Sport Band is also made of an ergonomic fluoroelastomer rubber material. All three colorways come in two sizes, S/M and M/L., and they all have sporty black edges for contrast. The final look is sporty, cool, and bold. This is a comfy and good-looking Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro band that doesn't cost much for a first-party accessory. Samsung Galaxy Watch Magnetic D-Buckle Sport Band $80 at Samsung Colors: Gray, Black This classy strap has a magnetic clasp and offers a gapless fit, plus it goes with both formals and casuals. Unlike almost every other Galaxy Watch 5 series band, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Magnetic D-Buckle Sport Band is exclusively compatible with the Watch 5 and 5 Pro. The fluoroelastomer straps are water-resistant and lightweight, making them perfect for daily use. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Milanese Band $100 at Samsung Colors: Black, Silver Metal bands for wristwatches never go out of style. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Milanese Band is made of high-grade stainless steel and has the same magnetic buckle as the Magnetic D-Buckle Sport Band. The metal mesh is breathable and flexible to an extent. You can pick from Small/Medium and Medium/Large band sizes. Be prepared for this is a costly first-party band. Samsung Galaxy Watch Sport Band View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Colors: White, Pink Gold, Purple, Graphite, Sapphire The affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch Sport Band is sweet and simple. It looks and feels premium, comes in a bunch of different colors, and has a standard metal buckle that matches the band itself. You probably got this band when you bought your Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro. Whether you have one already or don't, it's a nice option available in both S/M and M/L sizes. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Metal Link Bracelet $300 at Samsung Colors: Black, Silver Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Metal Link Bracelet can only be used with the Watch 5 Pro. This luxury titanium band almost costs as much as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on its own. The band has special push-release buttons that can be used to adjust the length of the strap. It has a magnetic D-buckle and comes in s single Medium/Large size. Samsung Galaxy Watch Rugged Sport Band $50 at Samsung Colors: Black, Gray Samsung's Galaxy Watch Rugged Sport Band is designed for rough use, with tough environments in mind. Available in S/M and M/L sizes, it's made of a hardy fluoroelastomer material that can take a beating. Grab one in black or gray and easily swap out your pre-existing Watch 5 or 5 Pro straps in a jiffy thanks to the quick-release pin system. To make a good band even better, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Rugged Sport Band is really affordable too. Samsung Galaxy Watch Global Goals Band View at Amazon Colors: White Samsung donates 5% of the proceeds from Galaxy Watch Global Goals Band sales to the United Nations. This first-party Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro band supports a good cause and it looks great, which is a win-win situation. It doesn't cost much either. You get one M/L size, colorful accents, and a matching watch face to boot. Samsung Poké Ball Band for Galaxy Watch $40 at Samsung Colors: Poké Ball This first-party Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro band can also fit the Watch 4 and 4 Classic. Priced very reasonably, the Samsung Poké Ball Band for Galaxy Watch is Pokemon-themed, with red and white coloring and little Poke Balls printed all over. You get a black metal clasp and quick-release connectors. Unfortunately, this popular band is hard to find in stock.

There are plenty of excellent first-party bands for the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro

Almost all the best first-party Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro bands are made of fluoroelastomer, which is a soft kind of rubber material. That's the same stuff that the famous Pixel Watch Active Band is made of, so you know it's amazingly comfortable and doesn't cause any fatigue from long-term wear. Also, fluoroelastomer is water resistant so it can withstand splashes and sweat without any repercussions.

Another shared feature of the best first-party Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro bands is that they come with matching faces. This includes brand collaborations such as the Star Wars Band and Poké Ball Band. All of these reasons are enough to make you buy a first-party Samsung band over a third-party option. But which one should you get?

The elegant Samsung Galaxy Watch Hybrid Leather Band is easily the best band of them all. Not only is it made of soft fluoroelastomer, but it also has leather skin on top. That means it has all the perks of a classy leather band without the drawbacks. You don't have to worry about sweaty wrists or discomfort, as the rubbery material is comfortable and has a satin-smooth finish that doesn't irritate skin. Samsung makes this Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro band in two sizes and plenty of different colors.

For something metallic, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Milanese Band is a good look on your Watch 5. It's made of premium stainless steel and has a magnetic D-buckle. Sadly, this mesh band isn't available for the Watch 5 Pro. You can grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Metal Link Bracelet if you opted for the Pro model, but bear in mind that it's a staggeringly expensive titanium band that costs almost $300 to attain.

After you've bagged a snazzy first-party band for your Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro, make sure you learn how to change the quick-release band. And don't neglect your smartwatch's display. The last thing you want is a cracked display, so be sure to pick up one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro screen protectors.