Samsung deal drops the new Galaxy Watch FE to only $99 with ANY smartwatch trade-in, guaranteed

Samsung's latest smartwatch just hit store shelves yesterday afternoon, but the creators have wasted no time in dropping a pretty remarkable Galaxy Watch FE deal. Order the new "Fan Edition" smartwatch through the official Samsung store and you'll get a $100 discount with ANY wearable trade-in. That knocks the already-affordable smartwatch down to a mere $99!

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE 40mm: $199.99 $99.99 with ANY smartwatch trade-in at Samsung Send Samsung any old smartwatch in working condition (i.e. it turns on and the battery holds a charge) and you'll get $100 of trade-in credit to use towards the new Galaxy Watch FE, knocking the price down to only $99.99.

✅Recommended if: you want to trade in your current smartwatch for something brand new; you're shopping for a smartwatch on a budget; you enjoy using Samsung smartwatches.

❌Skip this deal if: you already use one of the best Android smartwatches and you don't want to downgrade; you want to avoid the hassle of a trade-in; you prefer using LTE smartwatches (only the Bluetooth version is available at this time).

Designed to be a "fan edition" watch, the Galaxy Watch FE packs loads of popular wearable features into a simple, budget-friendly device. You get deep health and fitness monitoring insights with all of the powerful sensors that made Galaxy watches so famous, plus a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display, 100 pre-installed workout modes, and the same Sapphire Crystal Glass construction that goes into the Galaxy Watch 6.

Now, as with all of Samsung's FE devices, it's important to remember that the Galaxy Watch FE isn't meant to be the most groundbreaking smartwatch on the planet. If you're looking for that, you'd be better off purchasing the aforementioned Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic (or even the Pixel Watch 2). But if you want a straightforward, brand-new device that won't break the bank, the Galaxy Watch FE is for you — especially if you can get it with a $100 discount.