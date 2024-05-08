TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro brings improved design and not much else for $349

What you need to know

Mobvoi has announced the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro, promising up to 90 hours of battery on a single charge.

This new smartwatch looks practically identical to the TicWatch Pro 5 released in 2023, with only a few differences.

The Pro 5 Enduro uses a Sapphire Crystal Glass, a redesigned rotating crown, while retaining the same overall design.

Pricing for the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro comes in at $349.99, and is available from either Mobvoi directly, or Amazon.

If you've been holding out hope for a new TicWatch, you're in luck as the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro has just been announced. This is the latest smartwatch in Mobvoi's lineup, and at first glance, looks practically identical to its predecessor.

The original TicWatch Pro 5 arrived last year and quickly became one of our favorite smartwatches. This is in large part due to the 90 hours of battery life in Smart Mode, and being capable of lasting for up to 45 days in Essential Mode. Well, Mobvoi has done it again, in kind of a literal sense, as the Pro 5 Enduro offers the same battery life claims.

(Image credit: Mobvoi)

In fact, you would be hard-pressed to notice much of a difference unless you held the two side-by-side. From a design perspective, the only major changes come in the form of the new Sapphire Crystal Glass that sits atop the 1.43-inch AMOLED + ULP Display. This is an upgrade from the Corning Gorilla Glass found on the previous model and puts Mobvoi on par with the Galaxy Watch 6 and Apple Watch Ultra.

The other design change that Mobvoi points out is that the rotating crown has been "entirely redesigned." The crown is ever-so-slightly larger, which makes it easier to scroll through menus and cards. Speaking of larger, the Side Button has also been changed, now matching the finish of the casing, as opposed to the previously used ridged design.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro Display 1.43″ 466×466 OLED w/ Ultra low-power Display Watch Case Metal, 7000-series Aluminum and High-strength Nylon with Fiberglass Screen Sapphire Crystal Dimensions 50.15 x 48 x 11.95mm Weight 44.7 grams (without band) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage Battery 628mAh; 90-hour estimate OS/UI Wear OS 3.5 Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, HD PPG Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, Skin Temperature Sensor, Low Latency Off-Body Sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz Durability 5ATM / Open Water Swim/MIL-STD-810H

With these changes, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is now slightly heavier, as it weighs 44.8g, compared to the Pro 5's 44.3g. That, paired with the 24mm band, will likely leave many potential buyers out to dry, as it's simply too large for some.

Image 1 of 2 TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro design changes and features (Image credit: Mobvoi) Fitness tracking changes on ULD with TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro (Image credit: Mobvoi)

Many of the other differentiating features of the Pro 5 Enduro are software-related. Namely, you can now use the Ultra-low-power Display to keep track of your workouts while using third-party apps. Mobvoi specifically calls out the likes of Nike Run Club and Strava, allowing you to view various metrics during workouts without actually turning on the OLED display.

Mobvoi is also introducing "snoring detection" with the Pro 5 Enduro. This is said to offer "valuable insights to enhance users' overall sleep quality and well-being." Unfortunately, there is a "catch," as there's a "VIP sleep subscription" found within the Mobvoi app. On the bright side, Mobvoi is including a "12-month free VIP sleep subscription" with every Pro 5 Enduro purchase.

(Image credit: Mobvoi)

Despite Mobvoi recently announcing its Wear OS 4 beta for the Pro 5, it seems that even the Pro 5 Enduro owners will have to get in line for the update. Out of the box, the Pro 5 Enduro ships with Wear OS 3.5, which is rather disappointing given that we're hopeful to see Wear OS 5 at Google I/O 2024. This only puts Mobvoi further behind in a space that's only gotten smaller now that Fossil has exited the smartwatch market.

The price is the final potential barrier of entry for the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro. It retails for $349 and is available from either Mobvoi or Amazon starting today. This is the same retail price as the TicWatch Pro 5. However, you can currently save almost $90. While we were hoping for more than one color, it wasn't meant to be, as the Pro 5 Enduro is only currently available in the "Obsidian" finish.