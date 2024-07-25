Best Buy launches HUGE summer sale — these are the top Android deals I'd buy right now

If you missed all of the Prime Day hoopla last week, you'll be pleased to learn that Best Buy has kicked off a massive sitewide sale of its own, slashing prices on a bunch of our favorite Android devices. It's a long list, so if you don't feel like doing a bunch of scrolling to find something sweet, keep reading to see a selection of my favorite deals included in the sale. This is all stuff that I would buy myself (or I already have), so whether you're hunting down back to school deals or simply upgrading the home theater, every item in this guide has the Android Central stamp of approval.

For example, you can head to Best Buy right now and get a straight $50 off the top-rated Jabra Elite 10 earbuds, the same discount we saw at Amazon during Prime Day. Need a new TV? Consider this deal that carves a whopping $600 off the 55-inch Class QN90C 4K model by Samsung. There's plenty more where that came from, so keep reading to see all of my favorite deals. But buyer beware, the Great Summer Sale ends Sunday, July 28th, so don't wait if an offer catches your eye.

Top Best Buy deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 128GB: $1,099.99 $649.99 at Best Buy It may be a couple years old, but the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra still packs a pretty powerful punch, coming complete with a huge 14.6-inch AMOLED display, long-lasting 11,200mAh battery, and enough processing power to handle work and graphics-intensive games simultaneously with ease. The only real problem we had with the Tab S8 Ultra was its price, so this massive $450 discount is a truly welcome sight.

Jabra Elite 10: $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy One of the best wireless earbuds that money can buy today, the Jabra Elite 10 boast adaptive noise cancellation, spatial audio support, and great sound quality with super customizable EQ. Now that the newer Elite 10 Gen 2 have come along, discounts on these earbuds are about to become more common. Pick up a pair during Best Buy's sale and you'll get a straight $50 off your purchase.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024): $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy The general consensus at Android Central is that the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is THE flip phone of the year, featuring two vibrant pOLED displays, a powerful Snapdragon chip, and one of the best folding hinges we've ever used. The clamshell device just hit store shelves on July 24th, but you can already snag it unlocked from Best Buy and save a straight $100 (or $200 if you activate today).

Samsung 55" Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: $1,499.99 $899.99 at Best Buy If you're in the market for a new smart TV, consider this deal that slashes an epic $600 off the 55-inch Class QN90C TV by Samsung. This beast of entertainment comes with AI-powered 4K upscaling so all of your content gets optimized in real time, plus you'll enjoy 100% color volume and Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound technology for extra immersive audio.

OnePlus 12 256GB: $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy The eye-catching OnePlus 12 sits on high on our list of the best Android phones you can buy today, and it isn't hard to see why. You get a blazing fast Snapdragon processor straight out of the box, plus a glorious 120Hz display, years of guaranteed software support, and some of the best cameras found in any OnePlus phone to date. As if the specs alone weren't enough, Best Buy will give you a straight $100 off if you buy the phone unlocked today.

Motorola Edge Plus (2023) 512GB: $799.99 $499.99 at Best Buy With its 165Hz pOLED display, two-day battery life, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the Edge Plus (2023) handily earned its place as one of our favorite Motorola phones released in 2023. One year later and it's still a great device, especially when you pair it with a $300 discount at Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (BT) 44mm: $379.99, plus free band ($69.99 value) at Best Buy This isn't a deal per se, but if you had your eye on Samsung's newest smartwatch, you'll be interested to learn that Best Buy will give you a free Athleisure watch band (a $69.99 value) when you buy the Galaxy Watch 7 through its site.

More deals