Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Google is bringing the Pixel Weather app to the Pixel Watch starting with Pixel Watch 4.

The app uses Material 3 Expressive design with a pill-shaped card for weather details.

Its icon matches the phone app, showing a yellow sun on a blue background.

Three new watch tiles show temperature, sunrise/sunset, and UV index with city info.

Google debuted a new weather app, Pixel Weather, with the Pixel 9 series last year, and while it's been exclusive to phones and the Google Pixel Tablet until now, it looks like the app is finally making its way to the Pixel Watch.

9to5Google reports that Google is bringing the Pixel Weather app from Pixel phones to the Pixel Watch. A Weather app has already been available on Pixel Watches since Wear OS 3 in 2022, but Google is now launching Pixel Weather on Pixel Watch models starting with the Pixel Watch 4.

One of the major features here is that the Pixel Weather app on Pixel Watch brings the Material 3 Expressive design to the app, even though the layout is similar to what's currently available on Wear OS. The app icon matches the phone version with the classic yellow sun on a blue background.

Pixel Weather isn't just for phones anymore

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

In typical Material 3 Expressive fashion, the city view shows a large pill-shaped card with the current temperature, condition with an icon, and highs and lows in the card. Above the card, you see the city name and the current time. The background also reflects the weather, just like on the phone app.

Alongside the app, Google has also updated the watch face tiles for Pixel Weather. There are now three tiles available: one with temperature, high/low, and precipitation chance; one with sunrise/sunset times; and one with UV index. In all tiles, the time and city appear above the weather info. The publication also notes that watch face complications are coming.

There's no confirmed release date yet for the Pixel Weather app on Pixel Watch, but it is expected to arrive with the Pixel Watch 4 next month. Although Google has already started putting screenshots of Pixel Weather on the Play Store for Wear OS. It's also unclear what will happen to the old Weather app once Pixel Weather rolls out.