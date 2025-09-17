Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Android 16 QPR2 introduces forced dark mode and universal auto-themed app icons.

Google will require all app icons to adopt system theming with a monochrome filter.

Play Store rules change on Oct 15, 2025, allowing users to adjust app colors or themes.

Alongside the launch of the Pixel 10 series, Google also released the first Android 16 QPR2 Beta. While most user-facing changes shipped earlier with Android 16 QPR1, including the new Material 3 Expressive design, Android 16 QPR2 is set to bring two major UI changes: forced dark mode and auto-themed app icons.

Forced dark mode, as the name suggests, will implement dark mode in apps that don't support it natively. On the other hand, auto-themed app icons have existed in Android for some time, but Google hasn't forced developers to make their icons compatible. This has resulted in a poor user experience, with some icons supporting Material You theming while others look out of place.

Android 16 QPR2 will aim to fix this by forcing all app icons to adopt the system's theme. Google says the new icon theming engine applies a color-filtering algorithm that renders app icons in a monochrome style, making them consistent with the chosen theme.

Google is now formally notifying developers as well. As spotted by Android Authority, starting October 15 for existing developers, revisions to Google Play's Developer Distribution Agreement (DDA) section 5.3 will take effect, stating that users will be allowed "permission to modify colors or adjust themes of apps.".

(Image credit: Android Authority)

With this change, Google aims to help both users and developers avoid potential conflicts, such as issues with modifying a brand's icon. For new developers, the rules already went into effect on September 15, 2025.

This change also seems necessary for Google to protect itself from takedown notices from brands and developers. Still, it's great to see Google finally taking steps to improve icon theming on Android.

Apple did something similar with iOS 18, but even though Google implemented universal icon theming earlier, it's only now being properly and fully enforced.