I never leave the house without this unique power bank, and you should snag one before Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend ends

It's my belief that everyone should own at least one portable power bank. There are plenty of great options out there, like this large 25,000mAh UGREEN power bank with 145W charging. However, you always have to take size into consideration, and the more capacity a power bank has, the larger it'll be. That's why I love this Anker Nano Power Bank (30W), which is on sale for Black Friday/Cyber Monday with a 25% discount.

The Anker Nano Power Bank (30W) normally sells for $39.99, which already isn't bad for what you get. But for Black Friday/Cyber Monday, this 25% off deal brings it down to $29.99, a small but welcome discount for a surprisingly versatile power bank.

Anker Nano Power Bank (30W): was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Snag this 25% deal on the Anker Nano Power Bank, which you can have for just under $30. You get plenty of battery power and multiple USB ports, making this a worthwhile deal whether you're an Android or iPhone user.

✅Recommended if: You want a power bank with plenty of power and easy portability thanks to its small size and looping USB-C cord.

❌Skip this deal if: You want something that charges faster than 30W and has a larger capacity than 10,000mAh.

There's a lot to like about the Anker Nano Power Bank. The 10,000mAh capacity means I can charge my Razr Plus 2024 at least twice, making it more than enough for me on any given day, particularly when at conventions and such. Then there's the fact that it has a USB-C and USB-A port since the former is the new standard, and the latter is still pretty common (just ask OnePlus).

The best part is that the attached USB-C cable loops into the device, making the power bank easy to carry around, whether that's just in your hand or looped onto your bag. As portable chargers and power banks go, it's incredibly convenient, as is the mini display on the side of the device that tells you how much time is left to charge your phone and how much capacity remains in the charger.

The 30W charging speed is also fast enough for some of the best Android phones, including the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (25W) and Pixel 9 (27W). My Razr Plus 2024 charges at 45W and would still top up pretty quickly with the Anker Nano Power Bank, which is why I would recommend it to anyone looking for a compact power bank.