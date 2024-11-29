I can't live without this 25,000mAh power bank, and now it's cheaper than it's EVER been for Black Friday

As a tech reviewer, it's rare that I use any product for that long. In just the past few months, I've gone through about 20 laptops and phones combined. But there's one thing that has been a staple of my tech EDC (everyday carry) for more than a year, and it's the UGREEN 145W power bank. No matter how lightly I'm packing, this 25,000mAh portable charger comes with me. To that end, I've stuck this thing in my back pocket before going into sporting events at Madison Square Garden — that's how much I can't live without it.

If you're in the market for a power bank, I've got great news: the UGREEN 145 power bank is down to just $66 at Amazon. That's thanks to a 25% off Black Friday deal and a $10 coupon. Considering that this same power bank retailed for $150 when I reviewed it, this makes for one of Black Friday and Cyber Monday's most underrated deals. It's so good, I'm not even sure you need to be in the market for a power bank — no one should pass this up.

UGREEN 145W Power Bank: $99.99 $65.99 at Amazon (with $10 coupon) UGREEN's 145W power bank brings a whopping 25,000mAh capacity, three USB ports (two Type-C and one Type-A), and a small LED screen that display state-of-charge. It's powerful enough to charge Android phones and tablets multiple times over — I even use it to charge laptops. Be sure to manually clip the $10 coupon on the Amazon product page linked above for maximum savings. Price comparison: UGREEN - $65.99

✅Recommended if: you need a high-capacity portable charger; you want a power bank that can charge everything from your earbuds to your phone, tablet, and laptop; you want a versatile and feature-rich charger with multiple ports, port types, and an LED display.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a compact and easily-pocketable solution (the UGREEN power bank does fit in some large pant or coat pockets, though it's a tight fit); you want a power bank with wireless charging.

There are a few things that I love about this charger, starting with its size and capacity. It's a 25,000mAh power bank, and when you consider that most phones have a capacity of mAh of around 5,000, that's a ton of power. I can charge most phones at least a few times, and charge tablets and laptops from 0% to 100% with no problems. That means I don't have to stress about charging anymore; I simply make sure the UGREEN 145W power bank is always charged, and it'll take care of all my devices with one USB-A port and two USB-C ports.

The UGREEN 145W power bank is one of the best portable chargers out there because it has both capacity and speed. It supports 145W total power delivery, so even power-hungry devices can stay powered up by this charger. Additionally, I think this power bank has the perfect display. It shows the power bank's state-of-charge in simple LED form, which is better than the unnecessary and wasteful LCD screens on some portable chargers.

Throw it all together, and it's shocking that you get this much power and features in a power bank that can still fit in my back pocket. At $66, I'd recommend anyone who has an Android smartphone or a tablet buy the UGREEN 145W power bank for Black Friday.