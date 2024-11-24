The Amazon Black Friday sale has finally fixed the Google Pixel 9's price problem

Google launched the Pixel 9 series to better-than-average reviews, but everyone agreed on the same problem: the price was too high. Thankfully, this incredible early Black Friday deal on Amazon brings it down to $548! We didn't think Gogole would drop the price this low so soon, but it looks like the company want to shift lots of units this Holiday season.

This fixes the outrageous $100 price increase we saw with the Pixel 9 series and makes the Pixel 9 one of the absolute best-value flagships you can buy this year. Not only are you getting the great size and superior colors of the smaller Pixel 9 but you're also getting the award-winning Pixel camera experience that comes with it, all for hundreds less than just a week ago.

If this was the year you were planning on jumping to a Pixel — or are upgrading from an older Pixel phone — the Pixel 9 is the one to get. Not only is it the most affordable member of the Pixel 9 family but it comes with the same Tensor G4 processor as all the other more expensive models and seven years of guaranteed software updates.

Most people are looking to cut costs these days, and while buying a new phone doesn't seem like it would help that goal, hear me out. Since the Pixel 9 is supported for the next seven years, you can skip saving money for a new phone and spend that cash on something more worthwhile, instead.

Of course, you'll want to pick up a great Pixel 9 case to keep it protected that entire time, so don't forget to do that. My favorite cases are the Thinborne Aramid Fiber ones which aren't on sale right now but I fully expect them to drop in price on Black Friday proper, which is November 29 this year.