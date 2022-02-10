Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra S PenSource: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

This week, we deliver a special edition of the show as Jerry, Nick, Ara, and Michael Fisher share their thoughts on everything released at Samsung's latest Galaxy Unpacked event.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Links:

Sponsors:

  • Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid through March 31. Terms and conditions apply.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

You need one of these USB-C cables to charge your S22 at top speed
Plug me up

You need one of these USB-C cables to charge your S22 at top speed

If you want to reach the top charging speeds on your shiny new Galaxy S22, not just any old cable will do. Samsung is particular about its cables, just as it's particular with its chargers, so grab one of these perfectly compatible cables for your gear bag, nightstand, and beyond.