Samsung has formally announced its 2022 Galaxy S series lineup. Just like last year, the new Galaxy S22 series includes three models. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a premium flagship aimed at Note fans, the vanilla S22 and S22+ models are more affordable flagships with "pro-grade" cameras and a sustainable design.

Although the Galaxy S22 and S22+ don't look all that different from their predecessors, they do come with a more premium glass and aluminum build. Both phones use an Armor Aluminum frame, claimed to be the strongest on a Galaxy phone yet. They are also the first phones to use Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+.

As announced by the company earlier this week, the two phones also use a new material that has been developed using discarded fishing nets. The phones' speaker module and the inner parts of the power and volume keys are made using post-consumer recycled materials.

The two phones are powered by Qualcomm's flagship 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. In some regions, however, the phones will use Samsung's Exynos 2200 chip instead.

While they are identical when it comes to the core hardware, the screen sizes are very different. The vanilla Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The Galaxy S22+, on the other hand, has a 6.6-inch panel with a peak brightness of 1,750 nits.