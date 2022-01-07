Like 5G, Wi-Fi 6E leverages new spectrum to enable multi-gigabit wireless connections, and Android phones were some of the first devices to take advantage of the latest tech. Starting with Samsung's priciest flagship Galaxy phones, Wi-Fi 6E now makes its way to a much wider range of phones. Wi-Fi 6E with 160MHz support has doubled Wi-Fi speeds on phones compared to Wi-Fi 6-only devices. Luckily for enthusiasts, the tech is included in some of the best Android phones you can buy.

New phones are coming with 6E

For the most part, Wi-Fi 6E is limited to phones with high-end specs, but prices have continued to come down, and now some of the best phones you can buy come with Wi-Fi 6E packed in. So naturally, you'll want one of the best Wi-Fi 6E routers to make the most out of your new phone, but if you have a 160MHz Wi-Fi 6 router, you can also get some speed benefits with a Wi-Fi 6E phone at 5GHz.

Wi-Fi 6E will be coming to many more phones in 2022, with the price of chipsets coming down and the wider availability of 6GHz spectrum in Asia and Europe. Still, you can take advantage of a faster Wi-Fi connection, and the Google Pixel 6 is one of our favorite Android phones with reliable hardware performance, solid battery life, and one of the best cameras in the business. The large Pixel 6 Pro also works wonders with Wi-Fi 6E if you need a bit more real estate.