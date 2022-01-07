Like 5G, Wi-Fi 6E leverages new spectrum to enable multi-gigabit wireless connections, and Android phones were some of the first devices to take advantage of the latest tech. Starting with Samsung's priciest flagship Galaxy phones, Wi-Fi 6E now makes its way to a much wider range of phones. Wi-Fi 6E with 160MHz support has doubled Wi-Fi speeds on phones compared to Wi-Fi 6-only devices. Luckily for enthusiasts, the tech is included in some of the best Android phones you can buy.
- One of the best: Google Pixel 6
- The whole package: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Cheap and powerful: Redmagic 6s Pro
- Top spec folding phone: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Great battery life: Motorola Edge (2021)
- Even more Pixel: Pixel 6 Pro
- Compact and powerful: Asus Zenfone 8
- Perfect for gaming: ROG Phone 5s
One of the best: Google Pixel 6Staff Pick
The Google Pixel 6 gets just about everything right from the powerful Google Tensor CPU under the hood to the dual cameras on the back. It's got a large 4614mAh battery to keep it powered all day and comes with Google's most up-to-date version of Android. It also comes with IP68 water resistance and comes in three nice colors.
The whole package: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
The Galaxy S21 Ultra has been around since early 2021, but it's still one of the best phones you can get with a massive 6.8-inch display with 3200x1440 resolution at up to 120Hz. It has four cameras on the back with up to 10x zoom on the telephoto camera. It also has a large 5,000mAh battery and premium construction materials.
Cheap and powerful: Redmagic 6s Pro
The Redmagic 6s Pro is a blazing-fast gaming phone with a very fast 165Hz AMOLED display with a 2400x1080 resolution that's a good fit for games. It comes with the flagship-tier Snapdragon 888+ CPU backed up by 12GB of RAM cooled by a fan. The battery is large with 5050mAh and can charge at 66 watts.
Top spec folding phone: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
With a massive 7.6-inch folding screen inside and a 6.2-inch outer screen, both running at 120Hz, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the most advanced phones you can get. It's powered by the Snapdragon 888 and 12GB of RAM to keep performance smooth. It also keeps up with its Galaxy S siblings in the camera department with a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto camera available.
Great battery life: Motorola Edge (2021)
The Motorola Edge 2021 version is a large phone with a 6.8-inch display capable of 144Hz and a large 5,000mAh battery. Thanks to the Snapdragon 778G CPU powering the device, the phone has long battery life. On the back, it has a massive 108MP primary camera alongside a wide-angle shooter.
Even more Pixel: Pixel 6 Pro
The Google Pixel 6 Pro takes everything great about the Pixel 6 and adds a larger screen, battery, and telephoto camera. Like the smaller phone, it supports Wi-FI 6E and comes with Google's latest build of Android. The 6.71-inch display has 120Hz support with a high 3120x1440 screen resolution.
Compact and powerful: Asus Zenfone 8
Asus Zenfone 8 is a powerful Snapdragon 888 phone with a compact footprint thanks to its 5.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has good cameras with realistic processing on the main camera and ultra-wide lens. This phone also keeps the 3.5mm headphone jack around and has solid battery life with a 4,000mAh battery.
Perfect for gaming: ROG Phone 5s
The ROG Phone 5s from Asus is one of the fast gaming phones you can get with a Snapdragon 888+ CPU and Adreno 660 GPU. You get a large 6.78-inch display with 144Hz support, and it's powered by a sizeable 6,000mAh battery. It also looks great with RGB flair on the back, and it's available in either black or white.
New phones are coming with 6E
For the most part, Wi-Fi 6E is limited to phones with high-end specs, but prices have continued to come down, and now some of the best phones you can buy come with Wi-Fi 6E packed in. So naturally, you'll want one of the best Wi-Fi 6E routers to make the most out of your new phone, but if you have a 160MHz Wi-Fi 6 router, you can also get some speed benefits with a Wi-Fi 6E phone at 5GHz.
Wi-Fi 6E will be coming to many more phones in 2022, with the price of chipsets coming down and the wider availability of 6GHz spectrum in Asia and Europe. Still, you can take advantage of a faster Wi-Fi connection, and the Google Pixel 6 is one of our favorite Android phones with reliable hardware performance, solid battery life, and one of the best cameras in the business. The large Pixel 6 Pro also works wonders with Wi-Fi 6E if you need a bit more real estate.
