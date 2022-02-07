What you need to know
- Samsung is pushing out a new update to the Galaxy Watch 4 soon with new watch faces and an improved setup experience.
- Updated health features include more comprehensive body composition insights and a sleep coaching program.
- Features coming soon include Google Assistant and Wi-Fi or LTE streaming for the YouTube Music app.
Samsung is announcing a new update for the Galaxy Watch 4, giving owners new health features, watch faces, and an improved setup process. Plus, Samsung provides an update on the availability of Google Assistant, which it teased following the watch's launch.
With this new update, Samsung is partnering with Chris Hemsworth's Centr fitness program to provide deeper insights into one's body composition. These insights will be available in the Samsung Health app and powered by Centr, while Samsung is also giving users a free 30-day trial to the full Centr app. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 4 is receiving new interval target training which is ideal for runners and cyclists.
Samsung is also promoting better sleep with a new sleep coaching program that will rate your sleep over the course of a week and assign you with a sleep symbol animal based on your patterns. From there, the app will coach you on ways to improve your sleeping habits, and your Galaxy Watch 4 will be able to automatically turn off SmartThings-controlled lights if it detects you've fallen asleep.
Samsung is also launching new watch faces and watch bands so owners can gain new ways to customize their watches. The bands will be available for purchase in late February.
When it comes to setting up your new Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung is streamlining the process a bit by allowing you to select which apps to install, similar to the setup process on many of the best Android phones.
However, the most exciting news is that Samsung remains committed to bringing Google Assistant to the Galaxy Watch 4. This is good news for those that prefer Google's virtual assistant over Bixby. The company teased its availability following the Galaxy Watch 4 launch, but months later, we still have yet to see it. However, Samsung says that it will be available "in the coming months," so we will have to wait a bit longer.
Lastly, another update arriving soon will allow users to stream YouTube Music over Wi-Fi and LTE. Currently, the Wear OS app can only stream content that has been downloaded for offline listening, so this should give users a bit more flexibility when leaving their phones at home.
Galaxy Watch 4 owners will receive the health-focused new software update on February 9, the same day as the Galaxy Unpacked event.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The upcoming Amazon Prime price hike has our readers split
With the impending Amazon Prime price increase, we asked our readers if they were keeping their subscriptions.
The Galaxy S22 series might get more OS upgrades than the Pixel 6
Samsung will reportedly provide the Galaxy S22 series with up to four OS upgrades, which would put it ahead of the Pixel 6.
Google Pixel phones receive February 2022 update with camera fixes and more
Google has begun rolling out the latest monthly Android update for Pixel smartphones, including its latest Pixel 6 devices.
These are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protectors
If you're looking for protection for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, we've got all the best screen protector options for you!