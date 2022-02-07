Samsung is announcing a new update for the Galaxy Watch 4, giving owners new health features, watch faces, and an improved setup process. Plus, Samsung provides an update on the availability of Google Assistant, which it teased following the watch's launch.

With this new update, Samsung is partnering with Chris Hemsworth's Centr fitness program to provide deeper insights into one's body composition. These insights will be available in the Samsung Health app and powered by Centr, while Samsung is also giving users a free 30-day trial to the full Centr app. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 4 is receiving new interval target training which is ideal for runners and cyclists.

Samsung is also promoting better sleep with a new sleep coaching program that will rate your sleep over the course of a week and assign you with a sleep symbol animal based on your patterns. From there, the app will coach you on ways to improve your sleeping habits, and your Galaxy Watch 4 will be able to automatically turn off SmartThings-controlled lights if it detects you've fallen asleep.