What you need to know

Oakley and Meta have partnered once again, this time to introduce the Oakley Meta Vanguard, a new line of performance smart glasses designed for athletes.

Priced at $499 and available for preorder now ahead of an October 21 launch, the Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses are loaded with a 12MP wide-angle camera that shoots up to 3K video, open-ear speakers loud enough to cut through 30 mph winds, and a five-mic array tuned to cancel out wind noise.

New capture modes like Slow Motion and Hyperlapse, along with adjustable video stabilization, are also included to help you document your activities in new ways.

Battery life runs about nine hours, with a charging case that packs another 36, plus a 50% quick charge in 20 minutes.

Your new training partner

(Image credit: Meta)

Meta didn’t stop at the hardware. The glasses plug directly into Garmin and Strava, so you can ask Meta AI for real-time stats without slowing down to check your watch. They’ll even auto-capture video at milestones like heart-rate spikes or elevation gains, so you get hands-free highlight reels.

And if you’re a Strava user, you can overlay performance metrics directly onto your videos and share them straight to your feed or over to social media platforms.

You can also get activity summaries after each workout by connecting with Garmin Connect, Apple Health, or Health Connect by Android. A small LED in your periphery can also glow to keep you on pace or in zone.

To enhance your workouts, the glasses have open-ear speakers that are 6 decibels louder than the Oakley Meta HSTN model. They also include a five-microphone array to reduce wind noise during calls or when using the Meta AI with your voice.

Built for tough workouts

Oakley’s wraparound PRIZM lenses are swappable, with four frame-and-lens combos at launch (Black/24K, White/Black, Black/Road, White/Sapphire). They’re IP67-rated, light at 66g, and designed to fit snugly under helmets or hats.

The lenses are designed to handle glare and protect from wind and debris. Replacement lenses will run you $85, with a low-light option coming soon.

The glasses will be available at launch in the U.S., Canada, UK, and most of Europe and Australia, with plans to expand to Mexico, India, Brazil, and the UAE later this year.