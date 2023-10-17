Wear OS 4 is rolling out now for the original Pixel Watch

What you need to know

The first Pixel Watch has begun receiving the Wear OS 4 update along with the October 2023 security patch.

The update brings a plethora of new features, such as the ability to back up and restore the watch and transfer phones without a factory reset.

The update also includes improved notifications, more safety features, and a preinstalled Google Calendar app.

The day has finally come. Just after the Pixel Watch 2 landed in stores, Google is making the latest Wear OS 4 update available for owners of the original Pixel Watch. According to Google, the update begins rolling out to the Pixel Watch starting today but will continue rolling out "over the coming weeks," depending on carrier and device.

The global build for Wear OS 4 on the Pixel Watch (TWD4.2301005.002) includes the October 2023 security patch. Additionally, it comes with all the features Google has highlighted as part of the Wear OS 4 update. That includes the ability to back up and restore your Pixel Watch 2, transfer to another phone without a factory reset, new accessibility features, enhanced notifications, and new safety features.

Additionally, the Google Calendar app, which was recently launched, will now be preinstalled on the Pixel Watch, although Google makes no mention of the Gmail app, which is also now available.

Below is the full changelog, per Google:

Watch transfer

When you upgrade your Pixel phone, you can now easily transfer your Pixel Watch to your new phone without having to factory reset it. Your devices will be synced and ready to go.

Backup and restore

Backup and restore helps you securely backup your data and settings from your old Pixel Watch so you can easily switch to a new Pixel Watch while keeping all of your data, settings and watch faces in place.

Google Calendar app

The new Google Calendar app will be preinstalled on your Pixel Watch with this update. You can get event and task notifications, view 30 days of your schedule, easily navigate to event locations right from your wrist, and even mark tasks as complete. Plus, you'll have more ways to access your calendar, from a tile or complication, to keep important info in plain sight.

Safety Features

With your upgrade to Wear OS 4, you'll get access to the latest and greatest in Safety – Safety Check, Emergency Sharing, and Emergency Info on your Pixel Watch. Keep your most important medical info easily accessible on your wrist or sent to participating emergency services(2) in the event of an emergency with Medical ID Info. Have peace of mind when you're walking home alone at night, on an early morning run, or in any other situation where you need a little safety net, with Safety Check and Emergency Sharing.

Accessibility & customization

New and improved customization capabilities, like a new text-to-speech engine supporting a faster, a more reliable TalkBack experience on your watch, bold text, new and improved magnification, and audio balance to adjust intensity of sound between right and left audio channels.

Enhanced notifications

Notifications come with smart link recognition of phone numbers and addresses, allowing you to tap to call, message, or get directions. Embedded media previews let you quickly view images and GIFs without leaving the notification shade. These enriched alerts provide more information upfront so you can take action faster.

To update your Pixel Watch, navigate to Settings > System > System update. If it doesn't immediately show up, don't worry; you'll likely get it sooner or later. There's also a special method you can try that may force the update to appear on your watch.