I tracked down the best Black Friday Garmin deals of the season (so you don't have to) - up to $250 off premium fitness watches!

Black Friday deals have been heating up, and it appears that Garmin is finally ready to join the party with some great offers of its own. Whether you're in the market for a premium Fenix 8 or a dirt-cheap Forerunner, I've gathered all of my favorite Garmin smartwatch deals from across the web into this guide.

I'm talking about early Black Friday deals like $100 off the Garmin Instinct 3 Solar, an absolute battery beast, or this surprising Amazon offer that carves a straight 25% off the top-rated Forerunner 965.

Sure, discounts could get even better as we approach November 28th, but if you need to place an order today, I got you covered. Did nothing catch your eye? Check back later: I'll keep adding new Garmin deals as I find them.