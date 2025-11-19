Jump to:

I tracked down the best Black Friday Garmin deals of the season (so you don't have to) - up to $250 off premium fitness watches!

Get a jumpstart on your fitness-focused New Year's resolutions!

Black Friday deals have been heating up, and it appears that Garmin is finally ready to join the party with some great offers of its own. Whether you're in the market for a premium Fenix 8 or a dirt-cheap Forerunner, I've gathered all of my favorite Garmin smartwatch deals from across the web into this guide.

I'm talking about early Black Friday deals like $100 off the Garmin Instinct 3 Solar, an absolute battery beast, or this surprising Amazon offer that carves a straight 25% off the top-rated Forerunner 965. 

Black Friday Garmin deals

Garmin Venu 3 45mm:$449.99$349.99 at Best Buy
Garmin Venu 3 45mm: $449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

<p>Although it's been supplanted by a newer model, the Venu 3 continues to be one of the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-garmin-smartwatch">best Garmin watches we've ever used, with great battery life, voice assistant, and all the health and fitness tracking features you want. Buy the watch during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale and you'll score a straight $100 off your purchase!
