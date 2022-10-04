Xiaomi gets in on the budget tablet game with Redmi Pad

What you need to know

Xiaomi has a new budget tablet in the store — the Redmi Pad.

The tablet is now official on a global label powered by MediaTek Helio G99.

The Redmi Pad draws power from a massive 8000mAh battery capacity.

After debuting Xiaomi Pad 5 as a flagship tablet last year, the company is back with an affordable one this year with the launch (opens in new tab)of the Redmi Pad. The tablet comes with Xiaomi's budget-friendly Redmi branding. It has a sleek, unibody design and a higher refresh rate display. The Redmi Pad will be available across Xiaomi's channels and retails at €279.

The Redmi Pad sports a 10.61-inches LCD display featuring 1200 x 2000 resolution and has a 90Hz refresh rate. It can showcase over one billion colors and has a peak brightness of 400 nits. The display further comes with a built-in blue light reduction mode, which includes TÜV Rheinland certification, and is the first tablet to receive SGS low visual fatigue certification. Both should make the longer viewing experience easy for the eyes.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The display is enclosed in a unibody metal body design like the Pad 5 and weighs 445 grams, and measures 7.05mm in thickness. The Redmi Pad features three colorways, Graphite Gray, Moonlight Silver, and Mint Green.

The Redmi Pad is powered by MediaTek Helio G99, the same budget SoC found in the recent POCO M5. The device also comes in three storage options featuring 3/4/6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. Keeping the lights on is a massive 8000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Xiaomi is also including a 22.5W travel adapter in the retail packaging.

For optics, the tablet has an 8MP sensor on the back acting as a primary camera, and another 8MP shooter on the front comes as an ultra-wide angle lens with a 105-degree field of view. The front sensor supports Xiaomi's Focus Frame feature, which is said to arrive later with an OTA update in the coming months.

The other highlights of the new tablet include Dolby Atmos supported quad stereo speakers and ships with MIUI for Pad operating system.

It appears that Xiaomi wants to compete with the top affordable Android tablets on the market with the Redmi Pad. The tablets in this category are primarily designed for students or users who want to use their tablets more casually than on a professional level, and the Redmi Pad sounds like a good option.