Samsung's Presidents Day sale is LIVE: save thousands on smart TVs, monitors, S23 deals, and more

If you're one of the lucky ones who has money left over after Valentine's Day, we've got some good news for you: Samsung's Presidents Day sale just kicked off with loads of outstanding deals on smart TVs, phones, gaming monitors, and more. It's a pretty long list, so we've done the heavy lifting and gathered five of the best offers below.

The U.S. holiday itself lands on February 20th, but most of these deals have been extended to the following Sunday, February 26th. That being said, although they aren't technically a part of the Presidents Day sale, we'd be remiss if we didn't include a Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder deal in the roundup. Those particular offers might change or expire when the phones are released on February 17th, so keep that in mind when you shop. Without further ado, let's skip the introductions and move on to the five best tech deals that you can enjoy during Samsung's Presidents Day sale.

Save big on tech during Samsung's Presidents Day sale

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75" Neo QLED QN95B Smart TV: $4,299.99 $3,299.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab) If you have the budget for a truly-premium smart TV, you can't do much better than the Samsung QN95B. This entertainment powerhouse uses a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling to produce outstanding picture and intelligently optimize the look of whatever you're watching in real time. The 75-inch version is currently a whopping $1,000 off during Samsung's Presidents Day sale, while the 85-inch TV is seeing an incredible $1,500 discount. If you want to spend a little less, you can also get the 65-inch version for $1,599.99, a price drop of $400.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" Class LS03B The Frame Smart TV: $1,199.99 $1,199.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab) Samsung's The Frame went viral when it was first unveiled a few years ago, and it's not hard to see why. This innovative QLED 4K TV doubles as a work of art when it's not in use, complete with a matte finish and an ultra-thin design that sits flush against the wall. Pick up the 55-inch model during Samsung's Presidents Day sale and you'll instantly save $300 — that's a 20% discount!

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Monitor: $2,999.99 $1,999.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab) Gamers, rejoice! The 55-inch Odyssey Ark monitor is currently a whopping $1,000 off at Samsung. This premium gaming screen boasts a butter-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and a curved design that can be rotated for thrilling "cockpit mode" gaming.

(opens in new tab) Portable SSD T7 2TB: $209.99 $169.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab) External storage devices may not be as flashy as the other items on this list, but a $40 discount on the SSD T7 should not go overlooked. This reliable storage device packs 2TB of data and ultra-fast transfer speeds into a solid aluminum package that's roughly the size of a credit card.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB: Save up to $1,030 with eligible trade-in (opens in new tab) Sure, this isn't technically a Presidents Day deal, but we simply cannot mention Samsung right now without giving the S23 series its due. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung's most powerful phone yet, complete with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, outstanding camera software, and a stunning 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. If you buy an unlocked S23 Ultra before its February 17th release date, you'll could receive up to $750 off with an eligible trade-in, plus a free storage upgrade and a $100 instant Samsung credit.

If you're interested in learning more about the upcoming flagship series, don't forget to check out our dedicated guide to Samsung's Galaxy S23 preorder sale.