Best Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder deals: how to buy and what you need to know

It's official: Samsung's newest flagship lineup has been unveiled and folks everywhere are scrambling to preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23, the S23 Plus, and the S23 Ultra before they hit store shelves on February 17th. Naturally, this is exactly what we expected, so we did the honors of gathering all of the best S23 preorder deals in one place.

Most of the offers we've seen so far are for trade-ins, but if you have an old device lying around (or an S22, of course), now is your time to shine. Pretty much every retailer and wireless carrier is offering a storage upgrade as well, and since the S23 Plus and S23 Ultra go up to 512GB, that's an enticing offer. The deals are still trickling in, so if you don't find what you're looking for now, check back in a few hours: we'll be updating this list as new promotions drop. Looking for more info on everything that was announced during the event? Check out our Galaxy Unpacked live blog for frequent updates on all of the action.

Samsung Galaxy S23 deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23: Up to $800 off with trade-in, plus free storage upgrade and $200 voucher when you switch (opens in new tab) Verizon is kicking things off with an excellent offer that'll give you a bounty of rewards if you play your cards right. Add a line with a qualified unlimited plan and you'll be eligible to receive up to $800 in trade-in credit, plus a free storage upgrade. That means you're getting the 256GB device for the price of the 128GB. As with most Verizon deals, if you switch from a competing carrier, you'll also receive a $200 voucher that can be used on items in the Verizon store.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23: Save up to $1,000 with trade-in and carrier activation, plus free storage upgrade and up to $100 in credit (opens in new tab) If you want to preorder the S23 directly from the source, you can trade in one of your existing devices and save up to $1,000 if you activate the phone through a carrier on the Samsung site. T-Mobile and AT&T activations give you a max of $1,000, while Verizon is offering up to $700 in trade-in credit. Don't want to activate today? Simply preorder an unlocked S23 through Samsung and you'll be eligible to receive up to $620 in trade-in credit. To make the deal even sweeter, Samsung is also offering our readers free storage upgrades and a $100 credit with all preorders.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23: Up to $600 off with trade-in, plus $100 gift card and free storage upgrade (opens in new tab) Best Buy has also launched a combo deal that'll give you up to $600 in trade-in credit, a free $100 Best Buy gift card, and an automatic storage upgrade if you preorder the S23 on their site. This deal is only available until the phones are released on February 17th, so don't wait!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23: Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in, plus free storage upgrade (opens in new tab) That's right. AT&T customers who trade in an older device will be eligible to receive up to $1,000 off in trade-in credit and a free memory upgrade. That's enough to make the Galaxy S23 totally free if you play your cards right.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23: $500 off or up to $800 off with trade-in (opens in new tab) Xfinity Mobile customers, rejoice! Transfer your number or upgrade an existing line and pay over 24 months and you can save $500 on your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder. No trade-in required! Of course, if you do have an old device to trade in, you'll be eligible to receive up to $800 off.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Up to $800 off with trade-in, plus free storage upgrade and $200 voucher when you switch (opens in new tab) Just like the S23 deal above, if you add a new line with an eligible data plan and send in an old device, Verizon will give you up to $800 off the S23 Plus. You'll also get a free storage upgrade (the Plus is available in 256GB and 512GB) and a $200 voucher if you switch from a competing carrier.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Save up to $1,000 with trade-in and carrier activation, plus free storage upgrade and up to $100 in credit (opens in new tab) Head to Samsung and activate your S23 Plus preorder through T-Mobile or AT&T and you'll be eligible to receive up to $1,000 off your purchase when you trade in. Activate with Verizon and get up to $700 off. If you'd rather just grab an unlocked phone, you'll still be able to get up to $620 off with trade-in, plus all preorders get free memory upgrades and up to $100 in Samsung credit when you use our exclusive link.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Up to $600 off with trade-in, plus $100 gift card and free storage upgrade (opens in new tab) Send an old device to Best Buy and the retailer will hook you up with up to $600 in trade-in credit to apply to the cost of an S22 Plus preorder. They'll even throw in a free $100 gift card and storage upgrade to 512GB.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in, plus free storage upgrade (opens in new tab) Up to $1,000 in trade-in credit is also up for grabs if you send a device to AT&T and pick up the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. Pair that discount with a free storage upgrade and you're looking at a great deal all around (plus a free phone if you get the maximum amount of credit).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: $500 off or up to $800 off with trade-in (opens in new tab) Yep, just like the base model, if you transfer your number or upgrade an existing line and pay over 24 months, you can save $500 on your Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus preorder. So far, Xfinity Mobile is the only carrier that isn't requiring a trade-in, so this deal shouldn't be missed. If you do have an old device to trade in, you'll be eligible to receive up to $800 off.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Up to $800 off with trade-in, plus free storage upgrade and $200 voucher when you switch (opens in new tab) You can also get up to $800 in trade in credit if you sign up for an eligible unlimited plan and preorder the S23 Ultra from Verizon. Customers will also receive a free storage upgrade (up to 512GB!) and a $200 voucher if you're new to the carrier, resulting in a combined value of over $1,000. Not too shabby for a phone that isn't even released yet!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Save up to $1,000 with trade-in and carrier activation, plus free storage upgrade and up to $150 in credit (opens in new tab) Similar to Samsung's offer on the other two phones, if you activate the S23 Ultra through their site with AT&T or T-Mobile you'll be eligible to receive up to $1,000 off when you trade in. Use Verizon instead and you're looking at up to $800 in trade-in credit. Preorder an unlocked S23 Ultra and still be eligible to receive up to $830 off when you trade in, and — surprise, surprise — all S23 Ultra preorders will come with memory upgrades and up to $150 in Samsung credit when you use our exclusive link.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Up to $600 off with trade-in, plus $100 gift card and free storage upgrade (opens in new tab) Head to Best Buy for an S22 Ultra preorder and the retailer will give you up to $600 off if you trade in a new device, plus a $100 Best Buy gift card that can be used on the site and, you guessed it, a free memory upgrade.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in, plus free storage upgrade (opens in new tab) Trade in an older device at AT&T and you might get enough promo credit to send the price of your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder crashing down to a mere $199.99 for the 256GB version or $379.99 for 512GB. Of course, that's only if you receive the max trade-in credit, but all customers are eligible to receive a free storage upgrade regardless.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $500 off or up to $800 off with trade-in (opens in new tab) The S23 Ultra is also included in Xfinity Mobile's preorder deal. It works like this. Transfer your number or upgrade to an eligible service line, and the carrier will give you a total of $500 off the S23 Ultra in the form of credits over 24 months. If you'd rather trade in an old device, send it to Xfinity Mobile and you'll be eligible to receive up to $800 off.

About the phones

After weeks (okay, months) of anxious waiting, Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event kicked off earlier today and finally gave us an official look at the Galaxy S23 series. Just like we expected, the flagship lineup consists of three phones: the Samsung Galaxy S23, the S23 Plus, and the S23 Ultra. Although the phones look almost identical to their predecessors to the naked eye, things start to get interesting when you go under the hood. For one, the S23 series will use the ultra-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that was announced last Fall, and the Ultra will boast new 200MP camera sensors. Larger batteries will also be found all around, and all three phones will be available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender color varieties.

We also learned that the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra will have starting retail prices of $799.99, $999.99, and $1,199.99, respectively. That's definitely not cheap, but it's about we expected given that these devices will probably be some of the best Android phones we see all year. But again, if you want to save some cash, keep an eye on this page.

Not sure if you should upgrade to the S23? Let us help you decide with our Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 guide, where we break down all of the differences and similarities between the two flagships.