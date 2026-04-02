Samsung TVs are getting a free upgrade that makes casting much easier

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What you need to know

Samsung is rolling out a free update that brings native Google Cast support to select smart TVs.

The update is arriving on some 2023 and 2024 Samsung TVs, expanding beyond 2026 models.

Users can cast from Android devices and Chrome without needing a Chromecast.

Samsung is rolling out a free upgrade for its smart TVs that finally brings Google Cast support.

While Samsung makes some of the best smart TVs on the market, one limitation has been its use of the company's own Tizen OS. While you still get access to most major apps, running Tizen OS (or One UI Tizen on newer Samsung TVs) means you miss out on one of Google TV's most useful features: Google Cast.

Thankfully, that is changing now, as Samsung has started rolling out updates for its older smart TVs from 2023 and 2024 that bring support for Google Cast. The feature was already confirmed for 2026 models, but it's now making its way to older TVs as well.

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Android Central's take This feels long overdue. Not having Google Cast on Samsung TVs never made sense, especially when cheaper Android TVs had it for years. Good to see Samsung finally fixing one of its biggest ecosystem gaps.

A Reddit user reported that their S90D OLED TV showed a new 'Continuity' screen indicating Google Cast support (via SamMobile). Samsung hasn't officially announced the rollout yet, so it appears to be happening quietly. It's also unclear which models are supported so far.

(Image credit: Reddit u/helios_csgo)

Once the update reaches your Samsung TV, you'll be able to cast content directly from your Android phone, tablet, or even the Chrome browser on your laptop without needing a separate device like a Chromecast or Google TV Streamer. You'll be able to cast apps like YouTube, Google Photos, and more straight to your TV when they're on the same Wi-Fi network.

We haven't seen the update arrive on our Samsung TV just yet, but it may take a few weeks, depending on your region or specific TV model, to roll out to your device.