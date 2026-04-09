Streaming & TV Best Buy is selling this 75-inch Samsung smart TV for only $450: here's what you need to know Deals By Zachary David published 9 April 2026 A Samsung Tizen TV with 4K, upscaling, and easy access to several streaming services and other features. Click for next article (Image credit: Credit: Samsung) Copy link Facebook X Reddit Flipboard Bluesky Threads Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors