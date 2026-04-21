Samsung is heavily discounting its older smart TVs to make room for 2026 stock — save up to $1,600 with these deals!

Click for next article

Samsung's 2026 smart TV lineup has arrived, and the company is marking the occasion by dropping a ton of great discounts on 2025 models. From The Frame to its legendary OLED series, you can save up to $1,600 by simply checking out the smart TVs listed below.

Prices start around $300 and go all the way up to $7,999.99 (even with the discounts applied), so keep reading to find the Android TV that's going to work best for you and your budget.

These dazzling discounts will presumably only last until Samsung runs out of stock, so don't wait too long if one of the 2025 TVs catches your eye. You can also check out all of Samsung's 2026 smart TVs here — just don't plan on seeing discounts on these latest and greatest models any time soon.