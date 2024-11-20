Skip Black Friday, the Galaxy S24 Ultra just scored a stunning $350 discount at Best Buy — no trade-in required!

If steep price tags have prevented you from buying this year's greatest Android phones, you're in luck: Best Buy just dropped an early Black Friday deal that slashes $350 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra — no strings attached, no trade-in required!

For $949.99, you're getting what is arguably the best Samsung phone ever built, a super-powered device with a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display, built-in S Pen stylus, and a powerful 200MP main camera. You also get a reliable two-day battery, a ton of useful Galaxy AI features, and the unrivalled efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. And like all of the phones in the Galaxy S24 lineup, the S24 Ultra comes with seven years of guaranteed OS and security updates. We've already seen a ton of outstanding Black Friday Samsung deals this year, but this offer takes the cake as one of the best.

The premium Galaxy S24 Ultra just got a little less premium for Black Friday

✅Recommended if: you want one of the best Android phones ever produced; you prefer to buy your phones unlocked; you want years of software support.

❌Skip this deal if: you can wait for the Galaxy S25 to come out next year; you're looking for a trade-in opportunity.

Of course, even with this deal, 950 bucks isn't nothing. If you're cool with doing a trade-in (or you own something like the Galaxy S23 Ultra), I'd consider skipping this Best Buy offer altogether and heading straight to Samsung.com, where you can score up to $800 off the S24 Ultra when you send in an old or broken device.

No matter how you choose to save money this holiday season, you can rest easy knowing that there's never been a better time to buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra than right now.