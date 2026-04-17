Samsung’s new kids tablet adds $100 for parental controls and a bouncy case

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What you need to know

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition costs $350 versus $250 for the standard model.

Under the hood, it's identical to the regular Tab A11+: 11-inch 90Hz display, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, 7,040mAh battery, and 128GB storage.

Samsung is pushing longevity hard with seven years of Android updates and security support.

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition, aiming to give parents the tool to let their child use a screen without exposing them to the whole, unfiltered internet.

Priced at $350, this is more than just a regular tablet in a thick case. While the standard Galaxy Tab A11+ is meant for everyone, the Kids Edition costs $100 more and offers parents more control.

It comes with built-in parental controls, so you can manage screen time, approve apps, and set up a safe digital space for your child in just a few minutes.

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Solid mid-range internals

Inside, the tablet has the same hardware you’d expect. It features an 11-inch display (1920 x 1200) with a 90Hz refresh rate, four Dolby Atmos speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a large 7,040mAh battery that can last up to 15 hours of video. Storage starts at 128GB and can be expanded with a microSD card.

Keep in mind, the 25W fast charger is sold separately.

But what really stands out is what comes in the box. Samsung includes a colorful, protective Kids Cover (available in Red, Blue, Purple, or Royal Blue), stickers for personalization, and a clever accessory called a crayo-pen. This stylus is shaped like a crayon for small hands and comes with a tether to help keep it from getting lost.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

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