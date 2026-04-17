Samsung’s new kids tablet adds $100 for parental controls and a bouncy case
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition adds guardrails without killing the fun.
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What you need to know
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition costs $350 versus $250 for the standard model.
- Under the hood, it's identical to the regular Tab A11+: 11-inch 90Hz display, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, 7,040mAh battery, and 128GB storage.
- Samsung is pushing longevity hard with seven years of Android updates and security support.
Samsung just launched the Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition, aiming to give parents the tool to let their child use a screen without exposing them to the whole, unfiltered internet.
Priced at $350, this is more than just a regular tablet in a thick case. While the standard Galaxy Tab A11+ is meant for everyone, the Kids Edition costs $100 more and offers parents more control.
It comes with built-in parental controls, so you can manage screen time, approve apps, and set up a safe digital space for your child in just a few minutes.Article continues below
Solid mid-range internals
Inside, the tablet has the same hardware you’d expect. It features an 11-inch display (1920 x 1200) with a 90Hz refresh rate, four Dolby Atmos speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a large 7,040mAh battery that can last up to 15 hours of video. Storage starts at 128GB and can be expanded with a microSD card.
Keep in mind, the 25W fast charger is sold separately.
But what really stands out is what comes in the box. Samsung includes a colorful, protective Kids Cover (available in Red, Blue, Purple, or Royal Blue), stickers for personalization, and a clever accessory called a crayo-pen. This stylus is shaped like a crayon for small hands and comes with a tether to help keep it from getting lost.
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