This unique tablet combines full Android power with a paper-like display and a pro-grade stylus

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Move over, Xiaomi, and OnePlus, because Huion has entered the chat.

Huion Kamvas Slate 11
(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Cheap Android tablets are found aplenty, with options available in every budget segment and for various kinds of users. The Huion Kamvas Slate 11 is an affordable Android 14 tablet that's priced at just $300. That's a very competitive price segment, but Huion stands out as a noteworthy contender on many grounds.

The Huion Kamvas Slate 11 isn't your everyday Android tablet. Unlike typical Android tablets that come with a stylus, Huion markets it to a very niche type of user. This is an eye-friendly drawing tablet first and foremost, and every aspect of the tablet is geared toward that.