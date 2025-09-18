I've been obsessed with this Samsung laptop for months, and now it's $400 OFF at Best Buy

October Prime Day may be right around the corner, but you don't need to wait to find some exceptional Samsung laptop deals.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro, my daily driver (and the laptop that got me to finally abandon MacBooks), is currently chilling with an impressive $400 discount at Best Buy, weeks before Amazon's big sale is set to go live.

Will the price drop even further when Amazon Big Deal Days kicks off on October 7th? It's hard to say, but if you're looking for a great price on a powerful laptop right now, this Best Buy deal is a no-brainer. Why is this opportunity so special? Let me break it down for you.

My #1 Samsung laptop is $400 off at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 16GB / 1TB: $1,649 $1,249.99 at Best Buy Sleek and versatile, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro is easily one of the best Samsung laptops I've ever used. The problem is that it's also quite expensive. Buy this 16-inch model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage and you'll score a straight $400 off your purchase. Why wait for Prime Day when the deals are already this good? Don't need a full terabyte of storage? You can downgrade to the 512GB to save a bit more cash at Amazon or Samsung (links below). Price check: Amazon - $1,289 (512GB) | Samsung - $1,199 (512GB) Read more ▼

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro has a lot of good things going for it, but where the laptop really shines is its versatility. The super-thin and lightweight design means that the Galaxy Book 5 Pro is perfect for travel (even if the 16-inch model is a bit on the larger size), while the 3K AMOLED touchscreen display is an absolute joy to behold. And again, despite the sturdy all-metal construction, the 16-inch Galaxy Book 5 Pro clocks in at just under 3.5 pounds.

The Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors deliver consistently powerful performance that's fast enough for both work and play (or both at the same time), plus you get a large battery that regularly lasts me over a day on a single charge.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro boasts plenty of ports for all of your devices, including HDMI, two USB-Cs, and a microSD slot. There's even a USB-A port, which Apple ditched on its laptops years ago. This particular model also comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of on-board storage.

Indeed, there's not a lot of bad stuff to say about the Galaxy Book 5 Pro, and anything I write here will probably just come off as nitpicky. No, it doesn't have a convertible design; no, it doesn't have a backlit keyboard. But I don't consider those features to be must-haves anyway.

Whether it's the absolute best laptop for you might be another story. After all, even with a $400 discount, spending $1,249.99 on any device nowadays is a significant investment.

Depending on your needs, you could get an equally-great experience for much less cash by investing in one of the best Chromebooks or a premium Samsung tablet. But if you've already looked around and discovered that the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro is for you, I wouldn't wait to make your purchase.