Forget the iPhone 17, this Samsung phone is superior AND cheaper than it's ever been - for now

The new iPhone gets announced today, but why settle for Apple when one of the best Samsung phones ever built is chilling with a historic discount? For a limited time, you can head to Best Buy and score a whopping $250 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra, marking the largest straight discount we've ever seen for the Android powerhouse.

No trade-in is required for the Samsung phone deal, but you could rack up some additional savings by sending Best Buy an old device and/or activating the Galaxy S25 Ultra with AT&T or Verizon.

Considering that the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to start at $1,199 for the 256GB configuration, why not save a bit of cash and get an arguably better phone out of the deal? With Samsung Galaxy S25 deals like this hanging around, there's never been a better time to ditch Apple and embrace the world of Android.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra scores an epic discount ahead of the iPhone 17 launch

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $1,049.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy S25 Ultra is easily one of the most powerful Android phones on the market, and you can score a hefty $250 discount by purchasing the phone unlocked from Best Buy today. Some trade-in opportunities and activation discounts are also up for grabs, so check the retailer's site to see how much you can save. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you want a great discount on a premium Android phone with outstanding performance, versatile cameras, and one of the best-looking displays in the biz; you're ready to ditch Apple with one of the best Samsung phones ever built.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a trade-in opportunity or deal through your carrier; you strongly prefer small phones or Apple devices.

As detailed in our glowing 4.5/5-star review, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is peak Android technology, complete with a cutting-edge Snapdragon processor, a gorgeous 6.9-inch AMOLED display (with embedded stylus), an One UI 7 right out of the box.

Additionally, the super-powered Samsung flagship upgraded its camera tech, incorporating a 48MP ultrawide lens and reducing the pesky shutter lag that plagued the otherwise-excellent Galaxy S24 Ultra. The S25 Ultra also features a more slim and rounded design than its predecessor, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset continues to impress as one of the best processors on the market.

You also get to enjoy all of the latest AI-boosted software features from Galaxy AI and Gemini, and like the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup, the Ultra guarantees seven years of OS and security upgrades.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Indeed, with the arrival of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the S25 Ultra has its work cut out for it. The Apple phone's A19 Pro chipset is expected to match (or potentially surpass) the power of the Snapdragon chip, and the two flagships are likely to be pretty neck-and-neck when comparing battery life and camera performance.

At full price, choosing between the two phones could be a pretty tough decision, but thanks to this Best Buy deal, I'd argue that the Galaxy S25 Ultra has pulled slightly ahead.