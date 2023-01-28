The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be the first to use the toughest Gorilla Glass Victus yet

What you need to know

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series will debut the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to the world.

Corning claims that its latest screen protection has better drop performance than the previous iteration.

The Gorilla Glass Victus 2 was unveiled in November of last year.

Samsung's Galaxy S lineup has been traditionally the first to include every iteration of the Gorilla Glass Victus since the original version, and the same will be true for the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. Corning has confirmed that the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will be used for the first time in Samsung's next-generation flagship phone series.

Corning's toughest screen protection made its debut in November of last year, although we have yet to see it in an actual product. On February 1st, when the Galaxy S23 series officially breaks cover, the latest version of Gorilla Glass will be debuted to the world in the flesh.

The Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is said to be more capable of protecting phone screens from drops while maintaining the same level of scratch resistance as the previous model, according to a press release (opens in new tab). Corning claimed that the first-generation Gorilla Glass Victus could withstand drops from up to 2 meters onto rough surfaces.

In laboratory tests, Corning's latest iteration survived being dropped from a height of one meter onto surfaces resembling concrete or asphalt. This means the next round of flagship Samsung phones can endure a waist-high drop on rough surfaces.

The Galaxy S23 phones will not be the only ones to ship with the most recent Gorilla Glass version; many of the best Android phones set to be released this year are also expected to include it. While we don't yet know which other smartphone brands will use this screen protection, Corning's promise of improved drop performance is enough to get us excited.

Aside from the front glass panel, the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 could also be used to protect the rear glass of the S23 models, though this was not mentioned by either Samsung or Corning. We won't have to wait long to find out, as Samsung plans to officially unveil the Galaxy S23 series on February 1 at this year's first Galaxy Unpacked event.

