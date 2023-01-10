Leaked Galaxy S23 Ultra teaser highlights camera upgrades, night mode capability

What you need to know

A pair of leaked clips tease the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's triple camera array.

One video speaks on the phone being made for the "mooonlight," highlighting its low-light mode for photos.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has been rumored to feature a 200MP main shooter, backed by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10MP telephoto lens.

More leaks seep out from the cracks for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Ice Universe tweeted a pair of leaked Chinese promotional videos for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its cameras. The first of the two videos highlights the S23 Ultra's low-light photo capabilities. Tweeted as a GIF, the clip begins by saying the phone is "made for mooonlight" with the three O's represented by three lenses of the new ultra flagship model.

Before the clip ends, it highlights the device's triple camera setup once more — which we've seen quite often through other leaks and dummy units — with the word "sooon."

The following clip is a bit shorter, with the beginning statement reading, "megapixels that'll make you say wooow." It then goes on to feature another statement that the phone's photo resolution should be something to "wow" at.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra official warm-up video is here! pic.twitter.com/2LHs3u3cP6January 10, 2023 See more

The Galaxy S22 Ultra featured its own night mode, so users could take high-quality shots even in low light. The device would automatically detect this, switching over to the mode, but wouldn't do this if there was some sort of light shining behind your target. Come the device's proper launch, it'll be interesting to see just how much of an improvement the S23 Ultra's night mode is above its predecessor and if Samsung took some critique about it into consideration.

In terms of the upcoming Ultra model's cameras, rumors have suggested it will feature a 200MP main shooter, which wasn't mentioned in the clips. This is a substantial upgrade over the previous model's 108MP lens. In addition to this, the model may also deliver a 10MP (10x) periscope telephoto lens, 10MP (3x) telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will likely utilize Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which will bring that 200MP main shooter to life with proper support.

Although, the second clip featuring a "sooon" message at its conclusion shouldn't fall on deaf ears. Samsung has recently and accidentally confirmed that the launch of its Galaxy S23 series would be on February 1. With the video clips coming from the Chinese promotional side, the Unpacked event's date was leaked via a Columbian Samsung website. Once again, the accidental confirmation gave users a look at the new flagship series' triple camera array.

